LEE — A big opening quarter helped Lenox quiet the rival Lee crowd on the road Tuesday night, but it still took a fourth-quarter comeback to escape with a win.
The Millionaires followed up a 20-point opening stanza with a 58-50 victory, sweeping the season series with the neighboring Wildcats. The win was also No. 10 for Lenox (10-8) and clinches a state tournament berth.
Michael Butler dropped in a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished his night with a game-high 20 points. Brendan Armstrong added 14 and Shaler Larmon was 4 of 5 from the foul line after halftime and notched 10 points.
The Wildcats actually wiped clean the slate in the second quarter, out-scoring the visitors by 15 points to take a 28-24 lead into the break. Lee was then in front 41-40 with eight minutes to play, but couldn't keep the levee from breaking.
The Millionaires scored 18 points in the fourth to come back and win. Lenox was 5 of 7 from the stripe in the final frame, while Lee didn't get to the line at all.
Alejandro Smith led the way for Lee (5-9) with 13 points and Jack Clarke hit three 3-pointers and had 11 points, but neither scored in the fourth. Tim Besaw had two 3-pointers and scored all eight of his points in the second half.
Lee plays home games Wednesday and Thursday night against Smith Academy and Saint Mary's
———
LENOX (58)
M. Ward 3-0-6, Shove 1-4-6, Reinholt 0-0-0, Armstrong 7-0-14, Butler 8-1-20, Flynn 0-0-0, Mickle 1-0-2, Larmon 3-4-10. Totals 23-9-58.
LEE (50)
Trombley 2-0-4, Clarke 4-0-11, Ely 1-0-2, Smith 3-6-13, Cooper 2-2-6, O'Brien 1-2-4, Siok 1-0-2, Besaw 3-0-8, Perrier 0-0-0. Totals 17-10-50.
Lenox 20 4 16 18 — 58
Lee 9 19 13 9 — 50
3-pointers — LX 3 (Butler 3); L 6 (Clarke 3, Besaw 2, Smith).
Hoosac Valley 65, Hampshire 46
CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes honored a successful season on the football field in the fall on Tuesday night during their final regular-season home game on the basketball floor. The hoop squad used some of that extra motivation to flatten visiting Hampshire and improve to 11-6 with one game to play.
It was a 22-point lead before halftime, as Carson Meczywor, Frank Field and Joey McGovern accounted for all 36 first-half points. Hoosac broke off a 12-0 run early in the second quarter and never looked back.
Meczywor dropped 22 points on the night and had 11 in the opening quarter. Field finished with a game-high 23 and added 14 rebounds.
The Hurricanes visit Pioneer Valley on Thursday to wrap the regular season.