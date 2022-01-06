LENOX — The 3-point shots were falling for the Millionaires on Thursday.
The Lenox boys connected from downtown seven times in a 65-47 win over Frontier.
Shaler Larmon, Cliff Flynn and Brendan Armstrong each scored at least five points in the first quarter as the Millionaires hit the ground running, leading 19-7 after eight minutes of action.
Armstrong was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points and Michael Butler added another 15 points with the help of three treys against the Red Hawks.
Lenox has now won three-straight games and is 4-3 on the year. The Millionaires are hosting Mount Greylock on Tuesday.
———
Frontier 7 15 11 14 — 47
Lenox 19 17 13 16 — 65
FRONTIER (47)
Ruggiano 3-2-9, Boyden 3-3-9, Martin 1-0-3, Schreiber 2-2-6, Finch 0-0-0, Millette 2-2-7, Dubreiul 3-0-6, Gray 0-0-0, Brown 2-3-7. Totals 16-12-47.
LENOX (65)
McCormack 0-0-0, Reinholt 2-1-5, Armstrong 10-1-22, Butler 5-2-15, Flynn 4-0-10, Ward 1-0-2, Fairfield 0-0-0, Larmon 5-0-11, Petel 0-0-0, Shepardson 0-0-0. Totals 27-4-65.
3-point field goals — F 3 (Ruggiano, Martin, Millette), L 7 (Butler 3, Flynn 2, Armstrong, Larmon).
Wahconah boys 65, South Hadley 58
SOUTH HADLEY — The Warriors refused to leave Hampshire County without a win over the Tigers.
Wahconah outscored South Hadley 36-14 in the fourth quarter and overtime in order to improve to 6-1 on the year.
“An incredible fourth quarter and overtime,” Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher wrote in an email. “Kids showed great composure and made big stops at the end of the fourth quarter and overtime.”
The Warriors went to work at the free throw line with 12 successful shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
Brody Calvert made 10 attempts from the line, finishing with 26 points and five steals. Pat McLaughlin closed with 21 points and four assists to help Wahconah solidify the win.
The Warriors host Baystate Academy on Monday.