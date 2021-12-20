LENOX — A stop on the defensive end was all Shaler Larmon needed to send Greenfield packing on Monday afternoon.
The Millionaires kept the Green Wave off the scoreboard with a stop late in action and had one last shot. The game was tied at 53 with six seconds remaining. Brendan Armstrong picked up the inbounds roll near midcourt. Andrew McCormack came up to set a screen, and Armstrong used the window to fire a pass to Larmon in the left corner.
Larmon, a sophomore who had a team-high 16 points for Lenox, knocked down his second 3-point shot as time expired, lifting the Millionaires to the 56-53 win.
Lenox's defense found its rhythm early in the second half, holding Greenfield to just four points in the third quarter.
Armstrong scored 15 points for Lenox.
The win was the first of the year for the Millionaires (1-1), who will host Monument Mountain on Wednesday.
———
Greenfield 19 17 4 13 — 53
Lenox 17 9 14 16 — 56
GREENFIELD (53)
Blanchard 1-0-3, Gibson 2-2-6, Carey 12-3-32, Driscoll 2-0-4, Zacarra 0-0-0, Murray 0-0-0, Breor 2-2-6, Carballo 1-0-2. Totals 20-7-53.
LENOX (56)
McCormack 2-0-6, Shove 3-0-6, Armstrong 5-4-15, Butler 3-1-8, Flynn 1-3-5, Mickle 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0, Larmon 5-4-16, Patel 0-0-0. Totals 19-12-56.
3-point field goals — G 6 (Carey 5, Blanchard), L 6 (McCormack 2, Larmon 2, Armstrong, Butler.)
Lee 43, Athol 42
ATHOL — The Wildcats earned their first win of the season and the first win of coach Zach Kelley's tenure on Monday night at Athol.
Lee got 11 points from Dylan Ely and 10 from Alejandro Smith to get over the hump and improve their record to 1-1.
The Wildcats knocked in six 3-pointers in the win, with Ely and Jack Clark netting two each.
After falling behind 28-21 through three quarters, Lee ratcheted up the offense and scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, with Smith going for seven in the final frame.
———
LEE (43)
Clark 4-0-10, Ely 3-3-11, Smith 3-4-10, Cooper 1-0-2, O'Brien 1-0-2, Besaw 1-0-3, Bartini 1-2-5. Totals 14-10-43.
Lee 6 3 12 23 — 43
Athol 9 7 12 14 — 42
3-pointers — L 6 (Clark 2, Ely 2, Besaw, Bartini).
McCann Tech 54, Duggan 51
SPRINGFIELD — After two of their games were postponed due to opponents canceling, the Hornets got back on the court Monday night in a big way.
McCann Tech (1-2) put four scorers in double figures to best Duggan on the road and pick up its first win of the season.
Playing for the first time in 10 days, Jacob Howland knocked home a pair of 3-pointers and lit up the scoreboard with a game and career-high 18 points. Howland had 17 in the Hornets' opening loss. He was joined by Cole Boisvert with 12 points, while Colby Marko and Owen Gagne added 10 a piece.
McCann Tech dug itself a 17-7 hole after one quarter, but out-scored Duggan by 13 the rest of the way.
———
MCCANN TECH (54)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 5-6-18, Boisvert 5-2-12, Dolan 1-0-2, Demers 1-0-2, Marko 4-2-10, Gagne 4-2-10, Rougeau 0-0-0. Totals 20-12-54.
DUGGAN (51)
Edwards 1-2-5, Dones 3-4-13, Alvarado 2-2-7, Dickerson 5-0-12, Connolly 1-0-3, Dolude 2-4-8, Santos 2-0-4. Totals 16-12-51.
McCann 7 16 12 19 — 54
Duggan 17 8 14 12 — 51
3-pointers — MT 2 (Howland 2); D 7 (Dones 3, Dickerson 2, Edwards, Alvarado).
Baystate Academy 88, Hoosac Valley 63
CHESHIRE — Three players reached double figures as Baystate Academy featured a heavy dose of offense on Monday night.
Travis Jordan matched Hoosac's Carson Meczywor with a game-high 23 points to lead the Bulldogs. The visitors pulled away in the third quarter, out-scoring the Hurricanes (2-1) by 11 in the frame.
Meczywor and Frank Field, who scored 16 points, each knocked down three shots from beyond the arc.
The loss was Hoosac Valley's first of the year. The Hurricanes host Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
———