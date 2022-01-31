LENOX — When these teams played just under a month ago, Lenox eked out a road victory. At home, there would be no mistake.
Michael Butler scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Brendan Armstrong registered a double-double as the Millionaires bounced visiting Mahar 62-45.
The first game was a 56-53 win for Lenox. The Millionaires (6-6, 5-4) came out in the first quarter and established a lead they never relinquished. Lenox was up 15-8 after one quarter and 29-18 at halftime.
Armstrong nearly had a triple-double, as he scored 14 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and had eight assists.
Will Barrett led Mahar with 15 points.
MAHAR (45)
Johnson 3-2-8, Sullivan 1-2-4, Softic 0-0-0, Vitello 0-0-0, Iscow 2-0-5, Martin 0-1-1, Thompson 0-0-0, Barrett 7-1-15, Carl 1-0-2, Davis 0-0-0, Sluder 2-4-8. Totals 17-10-45.
LENOX (62)
McCormack 0-0-0, Shove 4-0-9, Reinholt 1-0-2, Armstrong 5-4-14, Butler 9-0-21, Flynn 3-0-8, Mickle 1-0-2, Fairfield 0-0-0, Larmon 3-0-6, Petel 0-0-0. Totals 26-4-62.
Mahar 8 10 16 11 — 45
Lenox 15 14 18 15 — 62
3-point goals — M 1 (Iscow). L 6 (Butler 3, Flynn 2, Shove).
McCann Tech 59, Duggan 41
NORTH ADAMS — The host Hornets jumped on the visitors from Springfield early, taking a 19-6 lead after one and never relinquishing the advantage.
Cole Boisvert, who had a game-high 19 points, scored nine points in the first quarter. Owen Gagne, who scored 15 points, had eight in the first quarter. They were aided by Jacob Howland, who chipped in with 15 points on the night.
McCann moves to 8-3 overall and is a perfect 5-0 in Tri-County North play.
DUGGAN (41)
Smith 1-0-2, Edwards 3-1-8, Dayus 3-5-12, Alverado 5-1-13, Dickerson 1-0-3, Smith 0-0-0, Raulins 0-0-0, Duude 0-0-0, Murphy 1-2-4. Totals 14-9-41.
McCANN TECH (59)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-1-1, Howland 5-1-15, Patenaude 0-0-0, Boisvert 8-2-19, Dolan 0-0-0, Gagne 7-1-15, Demers 0-0-0, Boucher 2-0-4, Mazza 2-0-5, Rougeau 0-0-0. Totals 24-3-59.
Duggan 6 15 10 10 — 41
McCann 19 22 7 11 — 59
3-point goals — D 6 (Alverado 3, Dickerson, Dayus, Edwards). MT 6 (Howland 4, Boisvert, Mazza).
Hoosac Valley 53, Monument Mountain 50
GREAT BARRINGTON — Carson Meczywor and Hoosac Valley got all their scoring done with around five minutes left to play Monday night at Monument Mountain.
The Spartans reeled off 12 straight points to close the contest, but couldn't catch all the way back up.
Meczywor capped a big night with a pair of 3-pointers to shove Monument into a 53-38 hole in the fourth quarter. He finished with four made treys and 28 points. Frank Field added 14 points.
The Spartans got 16 points from Khalil Carlson and 12 from Kyle Wellenkamp. They had a couple looks from 3-point range to tie the game, but the Hurricanes' defense stood tall.
"Hoosac's D was really tough. They made us earn all our points," wrote Monument coach Randy Koldys in an email. "We made a good run and defended well at the end. We ran off 12 straight and had two opportunities at a 3 with time running out to tie it. Hoosac played great defense in that last possession."
Hoosac (7-3, 5-2) swept the season series from the Spartans (7-4, 5-4), winning the two games by a combined four points.
HOOSAC VALLEY (53)
White 1-0-2, Meczywor 9-9-28, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 1-1-3, Szabo 3-0-6, Field 6-2-14, Waterman 0-0-0. Totals 20-8-53.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (50)
Chandler-Ellerbee 4-0-8, Gidarakos 3-0-7, Boyko 0-0-0, Buffoni 0-0-0, Hanavan 0-2-2, Carr 0-0-0, Carlson 8-0-16, Wellenkamp 4-2-12, McElroy 1-0-2, Arienti 0-3-3. Totals 20-7-50.
Hoosac 10 14 15 14 — 53
Monument 15 9 10 11 — 50
3-pointers — HV 5 (Meczywor 4, Field); MM 3 (Wellenkamp 2, Gidarakos).
Lee 42, Turners Falls 37
MONTAGUE — The Wildcats shook off a cold start and heated up at the right time to secure their third straight win Monday night.
Lee moved to 4-5, 4-3 by sweeping Turners Falls behind a season-high 11 points by Hayden Siok. Alejandro Smith added nine points.
The visitors trailed 20-15 at halftime, but turned the game on its head with a 16-point third quarter.
