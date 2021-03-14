LENOX — Andre Collins had a lot to get off his chest in the Lenox boys basketball team's belated season opener on Saturday.
The starting wing poured in seven 3-pointers in the Millionaires' 63-51 win over Lee.
Collins finished with a game-high 21 points and was the biggest gunner on a night filled with them. The two sides combined for 17 3-pointers, with Luke Patella joining his teammate with a pair as part of 16-point effort.
Lenox (1-0) opened play with a 20-point first quarter, but the Wildcats (2-8) stayed within five at halftime thanks to some hot shooting of their own.
Evan Heath knocked in four triples and had 13 points, while Cam Redstone went for seven of his team-high 16 in the second quarter to draw his side within 31-26.
Lee also got 15 points from Timmy Besaw, all of which came after halftime, but the Millionaires didn't relent. Collins connected four times from deep in the second half, and Averin Paradise scored the bulk of his 11 points there as well.
LEE (51)
Heath 4-1-13, Mihlek 1-0-2, Cooper 0-0-0, Redstone 7-0-16, Besaw 7-0-15, Bombardier 0-0-0, Durken 2-0-5. Totals 21-1-51.
LENOX (63)
Ward 3-0-6, Collins 7-0-21, Laughner 1-1-3, Paradise 5-1-11, Patella 7-0-16, Wigington 0-0-0, Armstrong 0-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-4, Blake 0-0-0, Shove 1-0-2, Butler 0-0-0. Totals 28-2-63.
Lee 13 13 11 14 — 51
Lenox 20 11 19 13 — 63
3-point goals — Lee 8 (Heath 4, Redstone 2, Besaw, Durken); LX 9 (Collins 7, Patella 2).