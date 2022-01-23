SHEFFIELD — Owen Gagne picked the right time to get hot. After scored a single basket in each of Saturday night's four quarters, he doubled up in overtime with four points to help McCann Tech beat Mount Everett 44-43.
The Hornets out-scored their hosts 5-4 in the extra frame, getting two baskets from Gagne and a free throw from fellow senior Jason Knapp.
It was Jacob Howland who did the heavy lifting for McCann's offense, scoring a game-high 16 points and knocking in a pair of 3-pointers, both in the first quarter. Howland had four baskets in a 12-2 third quarter in favor of the visitors, however, Mount Everett stormed back to send the contest to overtime in the fourth.
The Eagles got 3-balls from Sean Warren and Matt Lowe , and a 4 of 4 showing at the foul line from Michael Ullrich to score 20 fourth-quarter points. Ullrich led the way overall with 14 points, while Lowe hit a pair of freebies in OT and finished with 13.
Gagne tallied 13 points as well for the streaking Hornets, who won for the sixth straight game and improved to 6-2. The Eagles continued battling that .500 line and dropped to 5-5. McCann also moved to 3-0 in the Tri-County North, while Everett drops to 2-2. The return game for this matchup is slated for Monday, Feb. 7 in North Adams.
———
MCCANN TECH (44)
Knapp 1-1-3, Howland 7-0-16, Pateneude 0-0-0, Boisvert 2-0-4, Dolan 0-0-0, Gagne 6-1-13, Demers 0-0-0, Mazza 3-0-7, Rougeau 0-1-1. Totals 19-3-44.
MOUNT EVERETT (43)
Foster 1-0-2, Duquette 0-0-0, Jo. Peck 1-2-4, Ullrich 5-4-14, Williams 0-0-0, Lowe 4-4-13, Rahilly 3-1-7, Warren 1-0-3. Totals 15-11-43.
McCann Tech 12 9 12 6 5 — 44
Mount Everett 6 11 2 20 4 — 43
3-pointers — MT 3 (Howland 2, Mazza); ME 2 (Lowe, Warren).
Taconic 63, Agawam 60
PITTSFIELD — Taconic got its home court fixed up in time for Tayvon Sandifer and Sam Sherman to hang a combined 44 points on visiting Agawam Saturday afternoon.
In a game rescheduled due to issues with the gym at Taconic, coach Bill Heaphy's boys saw the visitors nearly disintegrate a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. THS used a 19-10 third quarter to build out that double-digit advantage, but gave up 25 points in the final frame. Still, Taconic did enough to survive, and it was Sandifer leading the way in that regard.
The junior forward hit a 3-pointer, went 3 of 3 from the foul line and scored 10 of his game-high and career-high 23 points in the fourth. Sean Harrigan had three buckets for six of his 17 in the last quarter as well. Sherman, a senior guard, hit three 3-pointers and amassed 21 points. Those three accounted for all 25 of the hosts' made field goals.
It was the seventh straight win for Taconic, which improved to 7-1 and 2-0 in the Suburban North.
———
AGAWAM (60)
V. Wallace 0-0-0, Smith 4-3-11, Bass-Cullins 8-2-18, Wesley 6-1-16, Norfleet 1-0-2, Maldonado 0-0-0, M. Wallace 5-2-13. Totals 24-8-60.
TACONIC (63)
Sherman 9-0-21, Harrigan 8-0-17, Shepardson 0-0-0, Sandifer 8-4-23, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 0-0-0, Bamba 0-0-0, Maturevich 0-1-1, Lee 0-0-0, McCartney 0-0-0, Boua 0-1-1. Totals 25-6-63.
Agawam 17 8 10 25 — 60
Taconic 16 10 19 18 — 63
3-pointers — A 4 (Wesley 3, M. Wallace); T 7 (Sherman 3, Sandifer 3, Harrigan).
Taconic 62, Sci-Tech 61
SPRINGFIELD — Harrigan scored nine in the fourth quarter and the Green and Gold needed all 32 minutes to take a win away from Sci-Tech.
Harrigan scored a team-high 22 points and Sam Sherman scored 12, knocking down two shots from distance.
Taconic (8-1) outscored Sci-Tech 14-7 in the first half, the home team went on a 23-5 run in the third quarter.
Taconic plays at Minnechaug on Monday.