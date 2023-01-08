<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Boys Basketball: McCann Tech, Hoosac Valley pick up weekend wins, while Wahconah knocked off at home

Pat McLaughlin had 28 points in Wahconah's home loss against South Hadley on Friday night.

DALTON — South Hadley built out a sizable early lead and held on in the end to defeat Wahconah Friday night on the road.

Wahconah's Pat McLaughlin shoots a reverse layup.

