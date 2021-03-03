LEE — The Lee boys made one more field goal on Wednesday night than visiting Hoosac Valley, but the Hurricanes still managed to put away an 11-point victory.
The Hurricanes connected seven times from beyond the arc and got to the foul line 22 times. While they connected on only 11 of those free throws, it was good enough for a 58-47 win.
"I was proud of the way that we competed," wrote Lee coach Eric Cardinal in an email. "We knew who you were playing, we knew that they were a great team we know that they were well-coached. And I feel like we still executed and played our style of basketball in first three quarters."
The Wildcats were in front 31-24 at halftime, as senior Evan Heath broke loose for three 3-pointers and 15 points. However, the Hurricanes defense zeroed in from there and held him to just one bucket the rest of the way. As a matter of fact, Hoosac Valley (11-2) held the Wildcats entire roster to just four third-quarter points, upending the game and taking an eight point lead with eight minutes to play.
Lee committed 15 fouls, to just five by the Hurricanes.
Carson Meczywor went for 24 points, despite having just four at halftime. Joey McGovern was his top running-mate, tallying 16 points and shooting 5 of 6 from the charity stripe himself.
Evan Trombley added 13 points for Lee (1-3).
———
Hoosac 7 17 19 15 — 58
Lee 16 15 4 12 — 47
HV (58)
Kastner 3-1-7, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 9-4-24, McGovern 4-5-16, Levesque 0-0-0, Davis 2-1-6, Field 2-0-5. Totals 20-11-58.
L (47)
Heath 7-0-17, Trombley 6-0-13, Kelley 1-0-2, Mihlek 3-0-6, Redstone 2-1-5, Besaw 2-0-4. Totals 21-1-47.
3-point goals — HV 7 (McGovern 3, Meczywor 2, Davis, Field); L 4 (Heath 3, Trombley).