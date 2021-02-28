CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley rode staunch second-half defense to a come-from-behind victory on Saturday at home against Mount Greylock, 51-38.
The high-scoring Mounties led 26-18 at halftime, following an 18-point second quarter that featured seven from Chase Doyle and another 3-ball from Max McAlister.
Then, the visitors' well ran dry. Hoosac held Greylock to five points in the third and seven in the final quarter, roaring back in front behind a Herculean effort by Carson Meczywor on offense.
While the Hurricanes defense did its job and stymied Doyle, Pablo Santos and company, Meczywor found his stroke and racked up all of of his 16 points after halftime. That included a pair of 3-pointers and 2 of 3 on trips to the line. Hoosac shot 7 of 10 from the foul line, while Greylock let some opportunities go to waste, shooting 8 of 22 on freebies.
Santos and Seamus Barnes notched 10 points each for the Mounties, while Frank Field went for nine of his 11 points in the second half for Hoosac Valley.
In all, it was a 33-12 second half for the Hurricanes.
———
Mount Greylock 8 18 5 7 — 38
Hoosac Valley 6 12 16 17 — 51
MG (38)
Santos 4-0-10, Doyle 4-0-9, Barnes 2-6-10, McAlister 2-2-7, Art 0-0-0, Markovic 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0, Powell 1-0-2. Totals 13-8-38.
HV (51)
Kastner 1-3-5, Waterman 1-0-2, Meczywor 6-2-16, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 3-0-6, Levesque 2-2-6, Davis 1-0-2, Field 5-0-11, Bishop 1-0-3. Totals 20-70-51.
3-point goals — MG 4 (Santos 2, Doyle, McAlister); HV 4 (Meczywor 2, Field, Bishop).