CHESHIRE — A strong start was all the momentum Hoosac Valley needed to lock up a 57-42 win over Wahconah on Tuesday.
Hoosac (9-3) outscored Wahconah 16-7 in the first quarter behind four points from both Shaun Kastner and Luc Levesque. Carson Meczywor and Caleb Harrington each hit a 3-pointer in the frame.
Meczywor was the night's leading scorer, doing most of his damage in the second and fourth quarters. The junior scored 10 in the second quarter and another nine in the fourth, finishing the evening with a game-high 22 points.
Wahconah (8-5) found its footing in the third quarter as Ben Noyes and Brody Calvert combined for 15 points in the frame, but Hoosac's fast start was too much to overcome. Calvert had 15 points and Noyes had another 13 for Wahconah.
Both teams will have a quick turnaround with games scheduled for Wednesday. Hoosac Valley is hosting Lee and Wahconah is hosting Drury.
———
Wahconah 7 9 17 9 — 42
Hoosac 16 14 14 13 — 57
WAHCONAH (33)
Trager 0-0-0, Noyes 6-1-13, Bondini 2-0-4, Calvert 5-4-15, Payson 0-0-0, Astore 1-0-2, Chapman 1-2-4, Wildrick 1-1-5, Pickard 1-1-3, DiCiccio 0-0-0, Striebel 0-0-0, Melle 0-0-0. Totals 17-6-42.
HOOSAC VALLEY (57)
Kastner 4-0-8, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 9-2-22, McGovern 0-2-2, Harrington 3-4-11, Levesque 3-2-8, Davis 0-0-0, Field 3-0-6, Bishop 0-0-0. Totals 22-10-57.
3-point goals — Wahconah 1 (Calvert). Hoosac Valley 3 (Meczywor 2, Harrington).