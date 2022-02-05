CHESHIRE — When the Hoosac Valley offense is clicking, the Hurricanes are a tough team to beat or even hang with.
Hoosac hung 27 points on Renaissance in the third quarter, and pulled away to beat the Phoenix 74-61.
The Hurricanes led by just four at halftime, but entered the fourth quarter up 56-39. Senior guard Carson Meczywor canned three 3-point shots in the third, scoring 12 of his game-high 32 points. The 32 were a career-high for Meczywor, who had scored 28 in two previous games this winter.
Frank Field added 13 points, including a halftime, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner that gave his team a little breathing room entering the locker room. Renaissance had previously led for much of the first two quarters, and held a 15-11 advantage after eight minutes.
Mikey White chipped in with a season-high 10 points.
Hoosac improves to 8-4 overall, and will host Wahconah on Monday night.
———
RENAISSANCE (61)
Jeanmary 1-1-3, Woods 2-0-4, Hicks 4-0-11, Miranda 9-0-22, Vergara 1-2-4, Figueroa 3-1-7, Peters 6-0-12. Totals 26-4-61.
HOOSAC VALLEY (74)
Kastner 0-0-0, White 4-2-10, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 12-5-32, McGovern 1-2-5, Harrington 2-0-5, Szabo 4-1-9, 6-0-13. Totals 29-10-74.
Renaissance 15 10 14 22 — 61
Hoosac Valley 11 18 27 18 — 74
3-pointers — R 5 (Hicks 3, Miranda 2); HV 6 (Meczywor 3, McGovern, Harrington, Field).
McCann Tech 43, Ludlow 27
NORTH ADAMS — Another Tri-County North contest and another win for McCann Tech.
The Hornets moved to 7-0 in their league and 11-3 overall with a stout defensive effort against Ludlow on Saturday night at home.
The Lions were shut out in the first quarter and trailed 29-4 at halftime, before McCann coasted to the finish line.
Walter Mazza made seven field goals for a game-high 14 points, while Owen Gagne added 10.
The Hornets host Tri-County North and league foe Mount Everett on Monday night.
———
LUDLOW (27)
Cruz 2-0-5, Mendez 1-3-5, Bushey 1-0-2, Little 1-0-2, Emco 4-0-8, Hall 1-1-3, Goodreau 1-0-2. Totals 11-4-27.
MCCANN TECH (43)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 2-4-9, Pateneude 0-0-0, Boisvert 1-3-5, Dolan 0-1-1, Gagne 4-2-10, Demers 0-0-0, Boucher 0-0-0, Mazza 7-0-14, Marko 2-0-4, Rougeau 0-0-0. Totals 16-7-43.
Ludlow 0 4 16 7 — 27
McCann 12 17 9 5 — 43
3-pointers — L 1 (Cruz); MT 1 (Howland).
Agawam 60, Pittsfield 44
PITTSFIELD — The Generals fell for the third straight game in a home contest against Agawam on Thursday night. The string follows a three-game win streak for PHS.
Turnovers were the culprit early, as Pittsfield (4-9) fell behind 16-4 after one quarter. It was an uphill battle from there. Agawam led by 12 at halftime, but the Generals got hot in the third and cut that deficit all the way down to three on the strength of Nick Brindle and Carter Mungin's outside-inside game. However, Agawam broke off an 8-0 run and Pittsfield didn't have enough left to make another comeback bid.
Brindle hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 12 points in the game. Toby Gaulden-Wheeler had 10 points.
———