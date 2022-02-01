GREAT BARRINGTON — What a difference 24 hours can make.
A night after dropping a one-possession heart-breaker to Hoosac Valley, the Monument Mountain boys were back in their gym against another Berkshire County foe. This time, coach Randy Koldys' Spartans delighted the home crowd with a 67-39 victory.
Visiting Mount Greylock (7-4) fell behind early, and a slew of turnovers made it impossible for the Mounties to catch back up. Greylock had more than five giveaways in each of the four quarters, and the Monument depth wore down coach Bob Thistle's crew all night long.
Koldys played 12 guys on Tuesday night, and 11 of them found their way into the scorebook. Leading scorer Khalil Carlson had seven of his 13 points in the first quarter, helping stake the hosts to a 16-8 lead. What Greylock maybe didn't count on was Griffin McElroy off the bench. The freshman dropped a career-high 13 points, hitting three times from 3-point land in the win. Monument connected on eight triples as a team.
Greylock got 11 points from its own freshman, Elias Robinson, a season-high as well. Jackson Shelsy had two 3-pointers early and finished with nine points.
Monument improves to 8-4 overall.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (39)
Robinson 3-4-11, McAlister 3-0-7, Powell 2-0-4, Doyle 1-2-4, O'Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 2-3-9, Art 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, 2-0-4, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 0-0-0. Totals 13-9-39.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (67)
Chandler-Ellerbee 2-0-4, Elbach 1-0-2, Gidarakos 3-0-6, Boyko 2-0-4, Buffoni 1-0-3, Hanavan 3-0-8, Carr 1-1-3, Carlson 6-1-13, Gross 1-0-2, Wellenamp 3-1-9, McElroy 4-2-12, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 27-5-67.
Greylock 8 12 12 7 — 39
Monument 16 22 18 11 — 67
3-pointers — MG 4 (Shelsy 2, Robinson, McAlister); MM 8 (McElroy 3, Wellenkamp 2, Hanavan 2, Buffoni).
Baystate 66, Wahconah 64
DALTON — Travis Jordan scored 12 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, and Tyreeq Evans dropped a pair of 3-pointers, as Baystate came from behind in the fourth quarter to knock off Wahconah Tuesday night.
The Warriors led by six at halftime and 47-44 entering the final frame, but couldn't hold off the Bi-County East rivals. The two teams split the season, with each winning on the other's home floor.
Jordan's 33 were his second 30-plus night in Berkshire County, after he poured 35 on Monument in a win on Jan. 24.
Wahconah (9-4, 6-3) got 19 points from Pat McLaughlin, 18 from Brody Calvert and 12 from Lucas Pickard. McLaughlin was held to one field goal and four points in the second half, as Baystate zeroed in.
———
BAYSTATE (66)
Jordan 11-7-33, Christie 5-3-14, Evans 3-2-10, Casey 0-1-1, Mayfield 4-0-8. Totals 19-13-66.
WAHCONAH (64)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 6-6-18, Pickard 5-1-12, DiCicco 1-1-4, Chapman 2-4-8, Melle 0-0-0, Noyes 1-1-3, McLaughlin 5-7-19. Totals 20-20-64.
Baystate 19 9 16 22 — 66
Wahconah 22 12 13 17 — 64
3-pointers — B 7 (Jordan 4, Evans 2, Christie); W 4 (McLaughlin 2, Pickard, DiCicco).
Hoosac Valley 53, Monument Mountain 50
GREAT BARRINGTON — Carson Meczywor and Hoosac Valley got all their scoring done with around five minutes left to play Monday night at Monument Mountain.
The Spartans reeled off 12 straight points to close the contest, but couldn't catch all the way back up.
Meczywor capped a big night with a pair of 3-pointers to shove Monument into a 53-38 hole in the fourth quarter. He finished with four made treys and 28 points. Frank Field added 14 points.
The Spartans got 16 points from Khalil Carlson and 12 from Kyle Wellenkamp. They had a couple looks from 3-point range to tie the game, but the Hurricanes' defense stood tall.
"Hoosac's D was really tough. They made us earn all our points," wrote Monument coach Randy Koldys in an email. "We made a good run and defended well at the end. We ran off 12 straight and had two opportunities at a 3 with time running out to tie it. Hoosac played great defense in that last possession."
Hoosac (7-3, 5-2) swept the season series from the Spartans (7-4, 5-4), winning the two games by a combined four points.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (53)
White 1-0-2, Meczywor 9-9-28, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 1-1-3, Szabo 3-0-6, Field 6-2-14, Waterman 0-0-0. Totals 20-8-53.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (50)
Chandler-Ellerbee 4-0-8, Gidarakos 3-0-7, Boyko 0-0-0, Buffoni 0-0-0, Hanavan 0-2-2, Carr 0-0-0, Carlson 8-0-16, Wellenkamp 4-2-12, McElroy 1-0-2, Arienti 0-3-3. Totals 20-7-50.
Hoosac 10 14 15 14 — 53
Monument 15 9 10 11 — 50
3-pointers — HV 5 (Meczywor 4, Field); MM 3 (Wellenkamp 2, Gidarakos).
Ludlow 44, Mount Everett 35
SHEFFIELD — A slow start doomed the Eagles on Monday night at home.
Mount Everett managed a single free throw from Ben Monteleone in the opening quarter, falling behind 11-1 to Ludlow. While the Eagles drew within 15-12 at halftime, the Lions pushed their lead back to double digits in the third quarter and left the Berkshires with a Tri-County North win.
Michael Ullrich scored 12 points to lead the Eagles (9-6, 4-3).
———