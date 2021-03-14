GREAT BARRINGTON — The Monument Mountain boys faced an uphill battle entering the season, having turned over a lot of talent from their previous roster.
However, by the end of the 2020-21 season, coach Randy Koldys already can't wait to get back at it next school year.
The Spartans wrapped up their campaign with an offensive showcase, winning 73-39 over Mount Greylock.
"I am very proud of this team for the effort and commitment to make this a very successful season," Koldys wrote in an email. "We had three players with significant varsity experience. These guys bought in and we are already looking forward to next year."
Connor Hanavan and Caden Gidarakos were two of those guys with major experience gained in 2019-20, and they combined to scored 26 points in the win. Hanavan had 18 and spread it out pretty evenly. He hit two 3-pointers, including one during a wild third quarter. The Spartans and Mounties flew off the handle in the third, scoring a combined 43 points. Khalil Carlson had eight of his 10 points in the third, helping the Spartans keep Greylock at bay.
The Mounties got 13 points from Chase Doyle, and Jackson Powell scored all seven of his after halftime, but the 3-balls weren't falling like normal for Greylock. Doyle and Pablo Santos had the only two triples for the visiting side. The other rims were more forgiving, and the hometown Spartans poured in nine 3-pointers. Marco Buffoni had three, and Kyle Wellenkamp two. Buffoni scored 11 points in the win.
Monument ends its season at 14-4, while the Mounties finish up at 2-16.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (39)
McAlister 1-6-8, Santos 2-0-5, Doyle 5-2-13, O'Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsey 1-0-2, Barnes 2-0-4, Powell 3-1-7, Art 0-0-0, Markovic 0-0-0, Kane-Smalls 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0. Totals 14-9 39.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (73)
Gidarakos 3-1-8, C. Hanavan 7-2-18, D. Hanavan 1-0-3, Carr 2-1-5, Kronenberg 4-0-8, Buffoni 4-0-11, Wellenkamp 3-0-8, Carlson 5-0-10, Boyko 1-0-2. Totals 30-4-73.
Greylock 9 8 19 3 — 39
Monument 17 16 24 16 — 73
3-point goals — MG 2 (Santos, Doyle); MM 9 (Buffoni 3, Wellenkamp 2, C. Hanavan 2, Gidarakos, D. Hanavan).