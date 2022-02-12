GREAT BARRINGTON — Caden Gidarakos celebrated his Senior Night by banging home four 3-pointers and racking up a game-high 18 points in a 69-45 win over Brattleboro.
The Patriots and Spartans were knotted at 12, before Monument Mountain buckled down defensively behind Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee. It was a 24-10 second quarter that turned the tides, and Ellerbee had seven of those. Marco Buffoni also knocked in one of his three 3-pointers. He finished with 11 points, while Ellerbee had nine.
In the second half, it was Khalil Carlson putting Brattleboro away with 10 of his 15 points.
The Spartans (11-4) play for the third straight day on Sunday, traveling to Monson for a 2:30 p.m. tilt.
———
BRATTLEBORO (45)
Mattocks 2-10-16, Haskins 1-0-2, Frost 5-2-14, Gould 0-0-0, McNeice 1-0-2, Thurber 0-0-0, Chambers 0-1-1, McGillan 2-1-5, Walsh 0-0-0, Carpenter 2-0-5. Totals 13-14-45.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (69)
Brown 0-0-0, Chandler-Ellerbee 4-1-9, Elsbach 0-0-0, Gidarakos 7-0-18, Boyko 1-1-3, Buffoni 4-0-11, Hanavan 1-0-2, Carr 1-4-6, Carlson 6-3-15, Gross 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 0-0-0, McElroy 1-2-5, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 25-11-69.
Brattleboro 12 10 8 15 — 45
Monument 12 24 13 20 — 69
3-pointers — B 5 (Mattocks 2, Frost 2, Carpenter); MM 8 (Gidarakos 4, Buffoni 3, McElroy).
Lenox 58, Pioneer Valley 49
LENOX — It took Lenox four minutes to put away Pioneer Valley on Saturday night at home.
Those four minutes, however, happened to be an overtime period, after the visitors hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to come from down three to force a regulation tie.
In OT, Lenox lit it up with 13 points, holding Pioneer Valley to just a field goal and 2-of-5 free throws.
Brendan Armstrong scored six of his 17 points in the extra period, and Michael Butler matched him with 17 points of his own to lead Lenox to the win.
Both Butler and Cliff Flynn connected twice from distance, as Lenox improved to 9-8 and 6-6 in Hampshire South play.
———
PIONEER VALLEY (49)
Fox 2-2-6, Cammel 1-1-3, Allen 1-1-3, Potter 3-0-8, Thayer 4-4-13, McClelland 2-0-5, Wood 3-2-11. Totals 16-10-49.
LENOX (58)
M. Ward 4-1-9, Shove 1-0-2, Reinholt 2-0-4, Armstrong 6-5-17, Butler 7-1-17, Flynn 2-0-6, Mickle 1-0-2, Larmon 0-1-1. Totals 23-8-58.
Pioneer 10 15 9 11 4 — 49
Lenox 7 14 16 8 13 — 58.
3-pointers — PV 6 (Potter 2, Wood 2, Thayer, McClelland); LX 4 (Butler 2, Flynn 2).
Drury 70, Mahar 50
ORANGE — The Blue Devils rolled through Mahar on Saturday, both in their bus and on the hardwood.
Ben Moulton poured in 24 points, his best total since Jan. 20, making 11 field goals. Louis Guillotte posted 19 himself, while Tim Brazeau knocked in a rare 3-pointers and finished with 12.
Drury moves to 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the Hampshire South. The Blue Devils are set to host Pioneer Valley on Monday night.