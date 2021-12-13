GREAT BARRINGTON — It may have been a bit of a slog, but the Spartans get to start their season 1-0. Which, was actually Drury's mark as well, until a visit to Monument Mountain on Monday night ended in a 68-56 defeat for the Blue Devils.
In a game that featured 49 fouls and 66 free throws, of which only 29 were made, the host Spartans built up a 12-point halftime lead and did enough to close Drury out.
Khalil Carlson led the way for Monument with 27 points on 11 baskets. He converted twice on three-point plays and was 5 of 9 from the foul line. Carlson dropped 10 points in the first quarter and had 14 of Monument's 32 by halftime. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils were slow to get going with just a four-point opening quarter.
The Blue Devils did pick it up a bit, getting 24 points from Louis Guillotte and 15 from Ben Moulton, but the Spartans were already off to the races.
Carlson had another 10 in a 23-point third quarter for Monument, and Kyle Wellenkamp added seven of his 10 there as well. Senior Caden Gidarakos scored 15 points for the Spartans.
"We played great defense and created some turnovers that led to nice offense. My guys were extremely active in the first quarter," wrote Monument coach Randy Koldys.
Monument continues battling in the Berkshires on Friday with a trip to Hoosac Valley, while Drury will host Lenox in North Adams for its home opener.
