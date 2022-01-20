LENOX — The Drury boys went to another level in the second half Thursday night at Lenox. The Blue Devils outscored their hosts by 39 points over the final two quarters to win going away 80-40.
The Millionaires had the score 29-28 at halftime, after holding Drury (7-2) to seven points in the second quarter. Then, Ben Moulton heated up. The Drury senior exploded for 32 points on the night, one off his season-high. Nineteen of those 32 came in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers and a 7 of 7 showing from the foul line.
Louis Guillotte added 18 points, lighting Lenox up for 10 in the opening quarter, and Zach Davignon chipped in 13. Moulton's 19 came as part of a 25-7 third-quarter performance by the Blue Devils. The fourth wasn't much better for the hosts, with Drury posting 26 against Lenox's five.
The Millionaires got 11 points from Cliff Flynn, and a pair of 3-pointers by Michael Butler, but dropped to 4-6 on the year.
———
DRURY (80)
Beauchamp 0-0-0, Pettengill 3-0-7, Guillotte 7-3-18, Moulton 11-7-32, Davignon 6-0-13, Sacco 0-0-0, Cornell 0-0-0, Davis 1-0-2, Hinkell 0-2-2, David 2-2-6. Totals 30-14-80.
LENOX (40)
McCormack 0-0-0, Shove 2-1-5, Reinholt 0-0-0, Armstrong 3-1-8, Butler 2-0-6, Flynn 5-0-11, Mickle 1-1-3, Ward 0-1-1, Fairfield 0-0-0, Larmon 2-0-4, Petel 1-0-2, Shepardson 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-40.
Drury 22 7 25 26 — 80
Lenox 11 17 7 5 — 40
3-pointers — D 6 (Moulton 3, Pettengill, Guillotte, Davignon); L 4 (Butler 2, Armstrong, Flynn).
Mount Everett 49, Hampden Charter 33
SHEFFIELD — Michael Ullrich and Ben Monteleone hit three 3-pointers a piece, and Mount Everett kept Hampden Charter in check all night to win for the second time in as many days.
The Eagles took down their visitors on Thursday, improving to 5-4 on the season.
All three of Ullrich's triples came in the second half, as he amassed a game-high 18 points. Monteleone had 10, as did Justin Foster, who was in double figures for the second consecutive night.
Monteleone's third trey of the game helped the Eagles to a 23-12 halftime lead. Everett's defense held Hampden to just two field goals each in the first and second quarters.
———
HAMPDEN CHARTER (33)
Corbin 0-1-1, Smith 2-1-5, Swan 1-0-2, Collazo 1-0-3, Covington 3-1-8, Oates 2-1-5, Pacunas 3-3-9. Totals 12-7-33.
MOUNT EVERETT (49)
Foster 3-4-10, Duquette 0-0-0, Jo. Peck 1-1-3, Ullrich 6-3-18, Monteleone 3-1-10, Ja. Peck 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Lowe 1-0-3, Rahilly 0-2-2, Mullen 1-1-3, Warren 0-0-0. Totals 15-12-49.
Hampden Charter 6 6 11 10 — 33
Mount Everett 10 13 14 12 — 49
3-pointers — HC 2 (Collazo, Covington); ME 7 (Ullrich 3, Monteleone 3, Lowe).
McCann Tech 65, Westfield Tech 49
NORTH ADAMS — For the second straight night, the Hornets defended their home court and came away with a big win.
McCann Tech brought the defense in a decisive third quarter, turning a one-point advantage at the half into a 44-35 lead through three quarters. After the Tigers scored 19 second-quarter points, the Hornets held them to just four in the third.
Cole Boisvert posted a game-high 18 points, while Jacob Howland canned five 3-pointers to total 17 points. Owen Gagne chipped in 12, going a perfect 4 of 4 from the foul line.
The win was the fifth in a row for McCann, and the Hornets improved to 5-2.
———