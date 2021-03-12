SHEFFIELD — The Mount Everett boys came together at the right times and overcame another high-powered Evan Heath performance to defeat Lee at home Friday night.
A big third quarter was the difference in the Eagles' 54-46 win. Cooper Rothvoss knocked home a 3-pointer and had eight of his 12 points in a third quarter that saw Mount Everett pour in 21 points. That turned a five-point halftime lead into a 47-35 advantage.
Despite five 3-pointers and 26 points from Heath, the Wildcats couldn't come back. Heath had seven of Lee's 11 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
The Eagles (4-12) got a team-high 15 points from Jack Carpenter, and 13 from Michael Ullrich.
Lee (2-7) sent Mount Everett to the foul line 16 times, while the visitors only attempted four themselves.
Tim Besaw connected three times from outside the arc and rallied 11 points for the Wildcats.
———
Lee 7 14 14 11 — 46
Everett 13 13 21 7 — 54
L (46)
Heath 9-3-26, Kelley 0-0-0, Mihlek 1-0-2, Cooper 0-0-0, Redstone 2-0-5, Besaw 4-0-11, Bombardier 0-0-0, Durkin 1-0-2. Totals 17-3-46.
ME (54)
Foster 0-2-2, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 6-1-13, Carpenter 6-3-15, Monteleone 2-2-6, Peck 0-0-0, Aloisi 0-0-0, Mullen 2-1-6, Rothvoss 5-1-12. Totals 21-10-54.
3-point goal — L 9 (Heath 5, Besaw 3, Redstone); ME 2 (Mullen, Rothvoss).