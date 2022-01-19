SHEFFIELD — An big third quarter by the host Eagles was more than enough to put away Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School 56-18 on Wednesday.
Senior big man Justin Foster racked up four buckets in that 18-0 frame on his way to 11 points on the night. Matt Lowe was the high man for Mount Everett, canning a pair of 3-pointers and totaling 12 points to lead four Eagles in double figures. Reece Mullen had 11 and Michael Ullrich 10.
The Eagles led by just three points after the first quarter, but put up matching 18 spots in the middle two frames to pull away an win to improve to 4-4. Everett was playing for the first time since Jan. 3.