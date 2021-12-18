SHEFFIELD — Michael Ullrich erupted for 26 points to help the Eagles defend their home court Friday night in their home-opening tilt against Duggan.
Ullrich made three 3-pointers and hit all three of his free throws in a 49-40 win that saw him put more than half of his team's points. The veteran wing added seven rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots.
Mount Everett (2-0) battened down the hatches defensive to close out the first half, holding Duggan to four second-quarter points. The Eagles took 26-17 lead into the locker room, with Ullrich accounting for 15 points at the break.
Duggan staged a comeback, out-scoring Everett by seven in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough. The Eagles were 4 of 8 from the foul line in the final frame.
Senior Ben Monteleone added seven rebounds and three assists to his seven points. Big man Justin Foster had nine rebounds and five blocks to go with four points.
———
DUGGAN (40)
Edwards 3-1-7, Dunes 3-1-11, Alvanada 1-0-3, Dolude 5-1-12, Santos 1-2-4, Nygel 1-0-3. Totals 15-5-40.
MOUNT EVERETT (49)
Foster 1-2-4, Jo. Peck 1-0-2, Ullrich 10-3-26, Monteleone 2-3-7, Ja. Peck 0-0-0, Lowe 0-1-1, Rahilly 3-1-7, Mullen 1-0-2. Totals 18-10-49.
Duggan 13 4 10 13 — 40
Everett 16 10 15 8 — 49
3-pointers — D 5 (Dones 2, Alvanada, Dolude, Nygel); ME 3 (Ullrich 3).
Taconic 72, Westfield 55
WESTFIELD — Visiting Taconic never let the Bombers get off the ground on Friday night in Westfield. The hosts managed just nine points in the opening quarter, fell behind by 10 and never caught back up.
Taconic's defense allowed two Bombers to score 10 points, but they were the high men and that was about it for Westfield's offense.
On the flip side, coach Bill Heaphy's crew got a combined 32 points from its senior backcourt of Sean Harrigan and Sam Sherman. Harrigan had a game-high 17, while Sherman connected three times from beyond the arc for 15 points. Maimoudou Bamba chipped in 10 points with starting forward Frank Boua sidelined.
Taconic improves to 3-1 and has won three straight.
———
TACONIC (72)
Sherman 6-0-15, Harrigan 8-1-17, Shepardson 3-0-8, Ahoussi 0-0-0, Sandifer 1-2-4, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 0-1-1, Henault 0-0-0, Bamba 5-0-10, Scott 0-0-0, Matervich 3-3-9, McCartney 4-0-8. Totals 30-7-72.
WESTFIELD (55)
Tinstay 2-5-10, Bulan 3-1-8, D. King 1-1-3, Cloutier 1-2-4, Hodge 1-0-2, Sota 1-0-2, Mejia 0-2-2, Eddington 4-0-8, H. King 2-4-10, Calderella 1-0-2, Schaborski 1-0-2, Prince 1-0-2. Totals 18-15-55.
Taconic 19 18 15 20 — 72
Westfield 9 14 17 15 — 55
3-pointers — T 5 (Sherman 3, Shepardson 2); W 3 (H. King 2, Tinstay).
East Longmeadow 60, Pittsfield 54
EAST LONGMEADOW — On the road Friday night, Pittsfield High got off to a slow start and couldn't catch back up in a loss to East Longmeadow.
The Generals fell behind 21-8 after one quarter, and despite winning each of the final three frames, couldn't crest the hill. PHS out-scored the Spartans by seven points after the first quarter, but still fell by six.
Senior wing Toby Gaulden-Wheeler scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, and Kenny Jackson had all 10 of his after intermission. DaSean Brown finished with 12 points and hit two 3-pointers for PHS (1-2).
———