WILLIAMSTOWN — Those two losses to start the season are starting to dim in the rearview for a Mount Greylock boys basketball team that won for the sixth consecutive time out on the floor Friday night.
The Mounties pounded Turners Falls in a 54-22 hometown drubbing, moving to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in 2022.
Greylock was led by Seamus Barnes with 12 points, all coming in the first three quarters. He was the lone player in double-figures, but the Mounties got 11 guys into the scorebook.
Adam Sandifer scored six of his seven points in a third quarter that saw the Mounties put up a 23 spot and build out a 35-5 lead.
The Thunder got a game-high 18 points from Levin Prondecki, but only two other players got points on the board.
