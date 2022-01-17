seamus barnes passes the ball

Seamus Barnes posted 12 points in Mount Greylock's win over Turners Falls.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

WILLIAMSTOWN — Those two losses to start the season are starting to dim in the rearview for a Mount Greylock boys basketball team that won for the sixth consecutive time out on the floor Friday night.

The Mounties pounded Turners Falls in a 54-22 hometown drubbing, moving to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in 2022.

Greylock was led by Seamus Barnes with 12 points, all coming in the first three quarters. He was the lone player in double-figures, but the Mounties got 11 guys into the scorebook.

Adam Sandifer scored six of his seven points in a third quarter that saw the Mounties put up a 23 spot and build out a 35-5 lead.

The Thunder got a game-high 18 points from Levin Prondecki, but only two other players got points on the board.

———

TURNERS FALLS (22)
Br. Pollard 0-0-0, Prondecki 6-3-18, Bl. Pollard 1-0-2, Mosca 0-0-0, Lavin 0-0-0, Sloan 1-0-2, Queszada 0-0-0, Burnett 0-0-0, Senethavisouk 0-0-0, COrbin 0-0-0, Colemine 0-0-0. Totals 8-3-22.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (54)
Robinson 1-0-2, McAlister 2-0-4, Doyle 3-0-6, O'Keefe 1-0-2, Shelsy 1-1-3, Barnes 5-2-12, Art 3-0-7, Sandifer 3-1-7, J. Martin 2-1-5, T. Martin 1-0-3, Cobb 1-0-3. Totals 23-5-54.
Turners    3    2    6    11    —    22
Greylock    12    23    10    9    —    54
3-pointers — TF 3 (Prondecki 3); MG 3 (Art, Martin, Cobb).