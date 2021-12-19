LEE — Visiting Mount Greylock hung 15 points on Lee in each of the first two quarters, building up a lead that would eventually result in a 47-30 victory.
The win was the Mounties' first of the season, moving their record to 1-2.
Greylock got 10 points each from Jackson Shelsy and Jackson Powell, each of whom hit a 3-pointer. The deep threat on the night was Max McAlister, however, as the Greylock guard knocked in three treys for nine points.
Lee struggled to get much of anything going offensively. Matt O'Brien led the way with seven points, and while Tim Besaw was 6 of 6 from the foul line, he was held without a field goal. The Wildcats trailed 30-16 at halftime, and managed just five points in the third quarter as the Mounties pulled away.
The third was where Shelsy shined, scoring eight of his 10 points, and eight of his team's 10 points there.