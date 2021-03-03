SHEFFIELD — The Mount Greylock boys have built their fair share of leads this season, but each time victory seemed to slip through the Mounties' grasp.
That changed on Wednesday night in Sheffield, where Greylock wrestled an early lead from Mount Everett and tackled it all the way through for the season's first win, 55-34.
Max McAlister, Chase Doyle and Pablo Santos all breached double figures to deliver the first victory in the tenure of new head coach Denny Richard. McAlister in particular had the hot hand early. He drained three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, before adding another pair later in the contest, finishing with 15 points on five triples.
Doyle matched his 15 points, while Santos went for 11 for Greylock (1-13)
Doyle had six in a 19-point third quarter that put the Eagles behind by 16. Mount Everett (3-9) managed just one point in the fourth.
It was the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Mount Everett winning each of the first three tilts by a combined total of 12 points.
The Eagles got matching eight-point outings from Jack Carpenter and Ben Monteleone, but fell behind 30-21 at halftime and couldn't keep pace with the visitors.
———
Mount Greylock 15 15 19 6 — 55
Mount Everett 11 10 12 1 — 34
MG (55)
McAlister 5-0-15, Santos 5-0-11, Doyle 7-0-15, O'Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 0-0-0, Barnes 3-0-6, Powell 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Markovic 1-1-3, Martin 1-3-5. Totals 22-4-55.
ME (34)
Foster 2-1-5, Ullrich 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Carpenter 3-2-8, Monteleone 2-2-8, Peck 0-0-0, Mullen 2-0-5, Rothvoss 2-2-6. Totals 12-7-34.
3-point goals — MG 7 (McAlister 5, Santos, Doyle); ME 3 (Monteleone 2, Mullen).