HATFIELD — The 3-point shots were falling and a 59-53 victory at Smith Academy made it four wins in five games for the Mounties.
Chase Doyle led the visitors with 19 points, knocking down three 3-point shots on the night.
The Mounties hit the ground running and carried a 37-28 lead into the break and improved to 10-4 on the year in the win.
Adam Sandifer scored 16 points, McAlister hit two shots from deep, closing with nine points.
Mount Greylock will voyage to Turners Falls on Friday.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (59)
Robinson 1-0-3, McAlister 3-1-9, Powell 4-0-8, Doyle 8-0-19, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 1-0-2, Sandifer 7-2-16, Martin 1-0-2. Totals 24-3-59.
SMITH ACADEMY (53)
Guimond 0-0-0, Smiarowski 5-4-17, Jeffress 4-2-10, Pederson 2-1-5, Belina 2-0-4, Intrator 4-5-13, Graves 1-2-4. Totals 18-14-53.
Mount Greylock 18 19 10 12 — 59
Smith Academy 13 15 12 13 — 53
3-point field goals — MG 6 (Doyle 3, McAlister 2, Robinson); SA 3 (Smiarowski 3).
Hoosac Valley boys 78, Easthampton 47
EASTHAMPTON — The Hurricanes had their cake and ate it too as everyone was feasting in Easthampton.
Four players broke double-digits as Hoosac Valley (10-4) earned its 10th win of the year.
Carson Meczywor scored 21 points, Frank Field scored 19 and Joey McGovern added another 17 points.
The Hurricanes will travel to South Hadley on Friday.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (78)
Kastner 1-1-3, White 1-2-5, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 10-0-21, McGovern 5-3-17, Harrington 4-2-11, Bishop 0-0-0, Szabo 1-0-2, Field 9-0-19. Totals 31-8-78.
EASTHAMPTON (47)
Daughdrill 5-5-16, Hamafi 1-5-7, Bacis 1-0-2, Herbert 3-4-10, Redmond 0-3-3, Healy 3-0-7, Moody 1-0-2. Totals 14-17-47.
Hoosac Valley 25 14 20 19 — 78
Easthampton 9 9 16 13 — 47
3-point field goals — HV 8 (McGovern 4, Meczywor, Harrington, Field), E 2 (Daughdrill 2).
Green Tech 59, Taconic boys 46
ALBANY — Taconic’s offense had a bit of lag after crossing state lines on Wednesday.
THS was held to just 13 points in the first half before erupting for 33 points in the final 16 minutes. The clock, however, expired before the Green and Gold could make its big move.
Tayvon Sandifer hit three shots from deep and led Taconic (12-4) with 18 points,
Sean Harrigan added two more treys and 13 points in total.
Taconic won’t have too long to chew on the loss with a home game slated against Minnechaug later tonight. The tip is slated for 7 p.m. in Pittsfield.
———