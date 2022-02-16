jackson shelsy shoots

Jackson Shelsy scored 13 points in Mount Greylock's home win over McCann Tech.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties rode some hot shooting in the third quarter to a 44-39 comeback win over McCann Tech on Wednesday.

Chase Doyle put down three 3-pointers, and Jackson Shelsy dropped a fourth in a 20-point third for Mount Greylock. That turned a 17-14 deficit at halftime into a one-point lead entering the final eight minutes.

In the fourth, the Mounties (14-4) held McCann (12-6) to seven points and got another five from Doyle and a second triple from Shelsy to hold off the Hornets.

Doyle shared a game-high 14 points, while Shelsy added 13. Jacob Howland had 14 for McCann, including a 7-of-8 night from the foul line.

The Hornets, though were held to one field goal — Walter Mazza’s fourth 3-pointer — and four foul shots in the final frame. Mazza had 12 points.

MCCANN TECH (39)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 3-7-14, Boisvert 1-0-2, Gagne 2-5-9, Mazza 4-0-12, Marko 1-0-2, Rougeau 0-0-0. Totals 11-12-39.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (44)
Robinson 2-1-5, McAlister 1-0-3, Powell 2-1-5, Doyle 5-1-14, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 5-1-13, Art 0-0-0, Sandifer 0-0-0, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 1-2-4. Totals 16-6-44.
McCann    9    8    15    7    —    39
Greylock    5    9    20    10    —    44
3-pointers — MT 5 (Mazza 4, Howland); MG 6 (Doyle 3, Shelsy 2, McAlister).