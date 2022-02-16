WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties rode some hot shooting in the third quarter to a 44-39 comeback win over McCann Tech on Wednesday.
Chase Doyle put down three 3-pointers, and Jackson Shelsy dropped a fourth in a 20-point third for Mount Greylock. That turned a 17-14 deficit at halftime into a one-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
In the fourth, the Mounties (14-4) held McCann (12-6) to seven points and got another five from Doyle and a second triple from Shelsy to hold off the Hornets.
Doyle shared a game-high 14 points, while Shelsy added 13. Jacob Howland had 14 for McCann, including a 7-of-8 night from the foul line.
The Hornets, though were held to one field goal — Walter Mazza’s fourth 3-pointer — and four foul shots in the final frame. Mazza had 12 points.