ORANGE — Mount Greylock held host Mahar to just 10 field goals in a road win on Monday.
The Mounties' junior backcourt was electric, with Max McAlister totaling 18 points and Chase Doyle adding 15. McAlister hit both of his 3-point shots in a 21-9 third quarter that broke the game open. He had eight in the frame, while freshman Jackson Powell added five of his eight, all of which came in the second half.
The 18 matched a season-high for McAlister, who also dropped 18 in a win on Jan. 3.
The win moves Greylock to 13-4 in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Mounties will host McCann Tech on Wednesday night.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (56)
Robinson 0-0-0, McAlister 8-0-18, Powell 2-4-8, Doyle 6-1-15, O'Keefe 1-0-3, Shelsy 2-0-4, Barnes 3-0-6, Art 0-0-0, Cobb 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Sandifer 1-0-2, J. Martin 0-0-0, T. Martin. Totals 23-5-56.
MAHAR (35)
Johnson 2-1-5, Sullivan 1-2-5, Martin 1-2-5, Delgado 1-0-2, Baines 2-0-4, Carl 0-1-1, Davis 0-2-2, Sluder 3-5-11. Totals 10-13-35.
Greylock 13 11 21 10 — 56
Mahar 7 9 9 10 — 35
3-pointers — MG 5 (McAlister 2, Doyle 2, O'Keefe); M 2 (Sullivan, Martin).
Wahconah 74, Palmer 48
DALTON — Wahconah wrestled control from Palmer in the second quarter and didn't relent on Monday night.
The Warriors got 28 points from Brody Calvert and a single 3-pointer from seven different players in the win.
Calvert had 13 points in an 18-5 second quarter that turned a three-point advantage into a 37-21 game at halftime. He cleared 20 points for the third time in four games.
Wahconah moves to 12-5 and 8-4 in the Bi-County East. Lucas Pickard added 11 points for the home team.
The Warriors wrap their regular season against Pittsfield High on Wednesday.
———
PALMER (48)
Ukrainetz 1-2-5, Letendre 6-6-21, Stahelski 3-0-6, Trouche 1-0-2, Lee 0-1-1, Ziemba 4-1-11, Cardenales 1-0-2. Totals 15-10-48.
WAHCONAH (74)
Payson 1-0-3, Calvert 12-3-28, Pickard 5-0-11, DiCicco 1-0-3, Chapman 4-1-9, Melle 1-0-3, Boland 0-0-0, Noyes 1-1-3, McLaughlin 4-0-8, Wildrick 1-0-3, Dowd-Smith 1-0-3. Totals 31-5-74.
Palmer 16 5 13 14 — 48
Wahconah 19 18 23 14 — 74
3-pointers — E 6 (Letendre 3, Ziemba 2, Ukrainetz); W 7 (Payson, Calvert, Pickard, DiCicco, Melle, Wildrick, Dowd-Smith).
Monument Mountain 83, Easthampton 35
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans won for the sixth straight game and the third straight day on Monday night, taking down Bi-County East foe Easthampton.
"We got off to a good start and went up 21-4 after one quarter and never looked back," wrote coach Randy Koldys in an email. "We did a good job on the defensive end in the first half and created a lot of offense from that good defense."
Khalil Carlson was hot out of the gate, scoring 12 points in the first quarter. He finished with a game-high 28, his top total since dropping 33 in a Jan. 6 win, also against the Eagles. Carlson added 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee chipped in with a season-high 14 points, Kyle Wellenkamp knocked down four 3-pointers and had 12 points. Those triples give him 35 on the seaon.
The Spartans move to 13-4, 7-4 in the league. That leaves one more regular season game, another Bi-County East clash on the road at Baystate on Thursday.
———
EASTHAMPTON (35)
Deishdrein 2-2-7, Hench 3-0-7, Veillencourt 3-0-6, Navarro 2-1-6, Richmond 1-4-7, Moody 1-0-2. Totals 12-7-35.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (83)
Brown 0-0-0, Chandler-Ellerbee 7-0-14, Elsbach 0-0-0, Gidarakos 1-0-2, Boyko 2-0-4, Buffoni 2-1-6, Hanavan 1-0-2, Carr 4-0-9, Carlson 12-4-28, Gross 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 4-0-12, McElroy 1-0-3, Arienti 2-0-4. Totals 36-5-83.
Easthampton 4 10 16 5 — 35
Monument 21 20 25 17 — 83
3-pointers — E 4 (Deishdrein, Hench, Navarro, Richmond); MM 6 (Wellenkamp 4, Buffoni, Carr).
Baystate 55, Hoosac Valley 50
SPRINGFIELD — A fourth-quarter comeback came up just a bit short for Hoosac Valley on the road Monday night.
Despite a game-high 24 points by senior Carson Meczywor, including a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, Baystate Charter proved too much. It was, however, an improvement from when the Hurricanes were beaten by the Bulldogs 88-63 back in December in Cheshire.
Frank Field added 11 points.
The Hurricanes trailed 44-35 entering the final frame. They closed the gap, but not quickly enough.
"Tight game throughout," wrote coach Bill Robinson in an email. "Baystate caught a few big breaks down the stretch and got the win."
Hoosac falls to 10-6, 7-5 in Bi-County East. The Hurricanes play twice the rest of the week, starting tonight at home against Hampshire.