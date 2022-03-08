MAYNARD — The Mounties faced an uphill battle in the MIAA Division V Sweet 16 on Tuesday night.
No. 11 Mount Greylock had to hit the road to face No. 6 Maynard without the Mounties' top scorer. The result was a 69-37 win for the hosts, who will face No. 3 Drury in the Elite Eight later this week.
Chase Doyle took a shot to the ribs during the Mounties' win in the opening round of the State Tournament on Friday and did not return to the game. He did not play Tuesday either.
Without him, Mount Greylock still put up a fight, trailing by nine at the end of one quarter before Maynard pulled away in the middle of the game.
Junior guard Max McAlister led Greylock with 12 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and hitting 4 of 5 free throws. He finished his season with 30 triples. Freshman Jackson Powell added eight points.
The Tigers hit nine 3-pointers in the game. Connor Capone had four of them and a game-high 18 points. Adam Fowler had three treys and 16 points. Kyle Monahan added 17.
After winning two games last winter, the Mounties bounced back in 2021-22, winning 16 games and going unbeaten in the Hampshire North League.