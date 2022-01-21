PITTSFIELD — The Generals couldn't miss from deep on Friday night.
Pittsfield knocked down 10 3-point shots and the defense held Westfield to seven points in the fourth quarter of a 77-50 win.
Nick Brindle scored nine points in the third quarter and closed with a game-high 17 points. He hit five 3-pointers
Toby Gaulden-Wheeler scored five in the first quarter and finished with 14, matching Davon Solomon, who did his damage with eight points in the fourth quarter.
Da'Sean Brown scored seven points in the first half and closed with 13. Pittsfield took the lead with a 20-8 run in the second quarter and never looked back.
The Generals (4-6) have now won three-straight games, including two on back-to-back nights, and will play at West Springfield on Monday.
———
Westfield 22 8 13 7 — 50
Pittsfield 17 20 22 18 — 77
WESTFIELD (50)
Tinsley-Junior 4-5-15, Builan 0-0-0, Prince 0-0-0, Adams 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Cloutier 0-1-1, Soto 1-0-2, Mejia 6-0-12, Eddington 2-0-4, King 0-4-4, Calderalla 3-4-10. Totals 17-14-50.
PITTSFIELD (77)
Gaulden-Wheeler 5-4-14, Solomon 6-0-14, Arce-Jackson 1-2-5, Brown 5-2-13, Brindle 6-0-17, Mungin 4-1-9, Salvie 0-0-0, Jackson 1-0-2, Racine 1-0-3. Totals 29-9-77.
3-point field goals W 2 (Tinsley-Junior 2); P 10 (Brindle 5, Solomon 2, Arce-Jackson, Brown, Racine).
Monument Mountain 74, Wahconah 66
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans turned a 12-point loss in Dalton in December into an eight-point victory a month later on their home floor.
Monument split its season series with divisional and Berkshire County foe Wahconah, getting a career-high 23 points from senior guard Caden Gidarakos on Friday night. It was the Spartans' first home game since a season-opening win over Drury back on Dec. 13.
Gidarakos was aided by Kyle Wellenkamp, who hit three 3-pointers on the night and went 5 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. He finished with 16 points.
The foul line played a big role in this one, as visiting Wahconah was awarded 28 free throws and hit on 22 of them. Brody Calvert was 11 of 14 himself and scored a game-high 28 points. Lucas Pickard was 5 of 6 and had 13 points.
The Warriors (7-3) out-scored Monument by 10 in the second half, but the Spartans had already built out a 39-21 lead before intermission.
That is four straight wins by Monument (5-2), though it had been 12 days since coach Randy Koldys' team last took the court.
"It was a solid team win with all of our guys contributing in some way," he wrote in an email. "I was really proud of the effort. It was our first home game in 39 days. We had a great first half and we were up 18 at half behind 13 points by Caden Gidarakos. We knew that Coach Belcher would not let his team roll over, that they were going to come storming out the gates in the second half. They did and got the lead down to eight, but we answered when we had to. Kyle Wellenkamp played a great all-around game."
Wahconah dropped its third straight game after starting the year 7-0.
———