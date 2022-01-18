BENNINGTON, Vt. — It took some time and a trip across state lines, but the Pittsfield High boys got back in the win column on Tuesday night.
The Generals snapped a five-game skid with a 55-47 road win at Mount Anthony in Vermont. PHS improves to 2-6.
Senior captain Toby Gaulden Wheeler led the way with 16 points, while Nick Brindle stayed hot, connecting on three 3-pointers and totaling 13 points. Brindle has hit 17 triples through eight games.
———
PITTSFIELD (55) Brown 7, Gaulden-Wheeler 16, Brindle 13, Mungin 7, Jackson 2, Arce-Jackson 3, Salvie 3, Solomon 0, Racine 4. Totals 55.
Pittsfield 10 19 12 14 — 55
Anthony 10 13 14 10 — 47
3-pointers — P 5 (Brindle 3, Arce-Jackson, Salvie).
Drury 63, Lee 38
NORTH ADAMS — A long, long layoff came to an end for both Lee and Drury Tuesday night, but it was the host Blue Devils who started the new year right.
Neither team had played yet in 2022, and that led to a strong first quarter for both sides. Drury led 18-2 on the strength of nine points from Louis Guillotte. Guillotte finished with a game-high 21, one of three Blue Devils in double figures.
Jack Clarke had six of his nine points in the opener for Lee (1-4). Ben Cooper connected twice from distance in the second half and had a team-high 10 points, but the Wildcats couldn't keep pace with Drury.
Ben Moulton had six of his 14 points in the second for Drury, and the Blue Devils led by 19 points at halftime.
Tim Brazeau chipped in 10 points for Drury (6-2), and Anthony Pettengill hit a pair of 3-pointers.