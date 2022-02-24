SPRINGFIELD — The Warriors couldn’t keep up with No. 2 Springfield International, falling 68-48 on Wednesday night.
No. 3 Wahconah (14-6) topped No. 6 South Hadley 64-43 in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinal round.
Brody Calvert 22 points for the Warriors and Jesse Chapman scored in every quarter, finishing with 10 points.
SICS will play No. 1 Taconic for the Class B championship at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Westfield High School.
WAHCONAH (48)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 7-6-22, Pickard 0-0-0, DiCicco 1-0-3, Chapman 4-2-10, Melle 0-2-2, Boland 0-0-0, Noyes 0-1-1, McLaughlin 2-2-6, Wildrick 0-0-0, Dowd-Smith 1-0-3, Marauszwski 0-1-1. Totals 15-14-48.
SICS (68)
Denson 0-0-0, Barges 3-1-7, Evans 1-0-2, Colon 2-0-5, Mueller 4-0-9, Scoville 0-6-6, Hylton 1-0-2, CoveJoy 0-2-2, Gladden 0-0-0, Rogers 8-3-20, Baptiste 0-0-0, Fleming 6-1-15. Totals 25-13-68.
Wahconah 10 13 12 13 — 48
Springfield International 17 18 12 21 — 68
3-point field goals — W 4 (Calvert 2, DiCicco, Dowd-Smith).
Paulo Freire 71, Mount Greylock 55
CHICOPEE — The Mounties officially end their Western Mass. run after falling to No. 2 Paulo Freire.
The Mounties (15-5) topped No. 6 Palmer in the first round before Wednesday’s loss. Chase Doyle scored 13 points to lead Mount Greylock while Jackson Powell and Seamus Barnes each scored 10 points.
The Mounties were outscored by 11 and Paulo Freire's offense kept them out of striking distance with 10 made 3-point shots on the night.
Paulo Freire will play against No. 1 Drury at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the Class C championship.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (55)
Robinson 0-0-0, McAlister 3-0-7, Powell 5-0-10, Doyle 6-0-13, Shelsey 4-0-9, Barnes 5-0-10, Sandifer 2-0-4, Martin 1-0-2. Totals 26-0-55.
PAULO FREIRE (71)
Jimenez 4-2-14, Daniels 5-4-17, Cruz 9-2-23, Fontanez 1-0-2, Diaz 3-0-9, Morales 1-0-2, Hall 0-0-0, Canals 2-0-4. Totals 25-8-71.
Mount Greylock 12 12 16 15 — 55
Paulo Freire 23 15 19 14 — 71
3-point field goals — MG 3 (McAlister, Doyle, Shelsey), PF 10 (Diaz 3, Cruz 3, Daniels 3, Jimenez).
Hampshire Regional 64, McCann Tech 54
WESTHAMPTON — Hampshire Regional outscored the Hornets by 10 in the first period and never looked back on Wednesday night.
McCann Tech's Jacob Howland scored a team-high 20 points in the regular-season finale and Owen Gagne scored 15 for the Hornets.
Howland connected on three treys and Walter Mazza hit two of his own for the Hornets (12-8).
MCCANN TECH (54)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 8-1-20, Dolan 1-0-2, Boisvert 3-2-9, Gagne 7-1-15, Boucher 0-0-0, Mazza 2-0-6, Rougeau 1-0-2. Totals 22-4-54.
HAMPSHIRE REGIONAL (64)
Vanasse 1-2-4, Kraus 4-1-9, Pierce 0-0-0, Rohan 9-11-33, Golasinski 1-0-3, Dale 1-3-5, Goodnow 0-0-0, Rukakoski 5-0-10. Totals 21-17-64
McCann Tech 14 12 14 14 — 54
Hampshire Regional 24 11 14 15 — 64
3-point field goals — MT 6 (Howland 3, Mazza 2, Boisvert), H 5 (Rohan 4, Golasinski).
Belchertown 72, Pittsfield 68
SPRINGFIELD — Pittsfield's regular season came to a close with a loss at Belchertown on Wednesday.
The Generals led by seven at the half before the Orioles flipped the switch in the second half.
Nick Brindle scored 18 points, all from beyond the arc, and Toby Gaulden-Wheeler led Pittsfield (5-15) with 19 points.