MINNECHAUG — Nothing was free for Tayvon Sandifer, but it didn’t really matter.
Sandifer closed with a game-high, and career-high, 28 points while doing all his damage from the field in a 75-46 win at Minnechaug.
The Green and Gold (9-1, 3-0) held the hosts under double-digits in each of the first two quarters before leading 36-17 at the break.
Sean Harrigan and Maimadou Bamba each scored 10 points for Taconic.
The win marked Taconic’s ninth straight. The student-athletes from Pittsfield will look to push the streak to 10 on Thursday at West Springfield.
———
TACONIC (75)
Sherman 1-2-5, Harrigan 5-0-10, Shepardson 1-2-4, Sandifer 13-0-28, Patch 3-1-7, Sistrunk 2-0-4, Henault 0-3-3, Bamba 3-4-10, Maturevich 1-0-2, Lee 0-0-0, McCartney 1-0-3, Boua 0-0-0, Lazits 0-0-0. Totals 30-12-75.
MINNECHAUG (46)
Ardolino 0-1-1, Moreno 1-0-2, Finnegan 3-0-6, Leydon 2-0-5, Lopez 0-0-0, Disa 3-1-7, Gamidou 1-1-3, Hall 2-3-7, White 3-0-6. Socha 1-1-3, Jahn 2-2-6. Totals 18-9-46.
Taconic 18 18 21 18 — 75
Minnechaug 8 9 14 15 — 46
3-point field goals — T 3 (Sandifer 2, Sherman); M 1 (Leydon).
Wahconah 71, Easthampton 40
EASTHAMPTON — The Eagles and the stat sheet struggled to keep up with Wahconah on Monday.
The Warriors started the week on the right foot as Brody Calvert lit up the competition with 31 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Wahconah's offense was consistent from start to finish, scoring at least 16 points in every frame.
Pat McLaughlin scored 14 points and Lucas Pickard hit two treys.
The Warriors (8-3, 5-2) have the rest of the week before Friday's big-time battle against Hoosac Valley in Dalton.
———
WAHCONAH (71)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 12-6-31, Pickard 2-0-6, DiCicco 1-2-4, Chapman 2-2-7, Melle 1-1-3, Noyes 1-2-4, McLaughlin 6-2-14, Wildrick 1-0-2, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 26-15-71.
EASTHAMPTON (40)
Daughdrill 3-2-11, Henefi 2-1-7, Bocis 1-0-3, Navarro 2-0-6, Vailencourt 3-2-9, Redmond 1-0-2, Healy 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-40.
Wahconah 16 18 16 21 — 71
Easthampton 9 14 11 6 — 40
3-pointers — 4 (Pickard 2, Calvert, Chapman); E 9 (Daughdrill 3, Henefi 2, Navarro 2, Bocis, Vailencourt).
Baystate 79, Monument Mountain 69
GREAT BARRINGTON — Visiting Baystate put the Spartans in a 21-point hole in the second quarter, and a mighty effort by Monument Mountain couldn't climb all the way out.
The Bulldogs got 35 points from Travis Jordan, but Monument did heat up and get back in the game in a hurry. Following a wild 54-point second quarter, the Spartans closed to gap to within five points in the fourth, but couldn't get enough stops down the stretch.
Kyle Wellenkamp had 16 points in the first half and finished with 23, while Khalil Carlson posted 18 and Caden Gidarakos 14 for Monument, which drops to 5-3 and 3-3 in the Bi-County East.
A full game story from this matchup will run separately online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
———
BAYSTATE (79)
Jordan 13-5-35, Deangleo 1-0-2, Roman 0-0-0, Christie 5-0-11, Byrd Jr. 1-1-3, Evans 7-3-20, Casey 0-0-0, Mayfield 1-1-3, McCrimmon 2-1-5. Totals 30-11-79.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (69)
Chandler-Ellerbee 2-2-6, Kronenberg 0-0-0, Gidarakos 5-1-14, Buffoni 0-0-0, Hanavan 1-2-5, Carlson 8-2-18, Wellenkamp 8-4-23, McElroy 1-0-3, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 25-11-69.
Baystate 19 28 12 20 — 79
Monument 9 26 17 17 — 69
3-pointers — B 8 (Jordan 4, Evans 3, Christie); MM 8 (Gidarakos 3, Wellenkamp 3, Hanavan, McElroy).
West Springfield 59, Pittsfield 53
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Generals couldn’t sustain their strong start on Monday.
Pittsfield led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter, but West Springfield answered with a seven-point advantage in the second quarter.
Senior Chase Racine led Pittsfield with 10 points. Both Racine and Da’Sean Brown connected twice from downtown.
Tobias Gaulden-Wheeler closed with nine points and three other Generals added seven points to the stat sheet.
Pittsfield (4-7, 1-3) will host Green Tech on Wednesday.
———