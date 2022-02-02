adam sandifer drives the ball

Hoosac Valley's Frank Field, pictured in this file photo, scored 18 points for the Hurricanes on Wednesday. 

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

CHESHIRE — The host Hurricanes were held to four points on two hoops in the third quarter, as visiting South Hadley pulled away 58-42 on Wednesday. The Tigers outscored Hoosac 13-4 in the third quarter, and that proved to be too much to get back.

"South Hadley was just too much for [Hoosac] tonight running away with a 58-42 victory. The dreaded third quarter has been [Hoosac's] downfall most of the year continued tonight as [South Hadley] won the quarter 13-4," Hoosac coach Bill Robinson wrote in an email. "[South Hadley] was just better in every category tonight shooting rebounding defending and coaching!"

Colin Quinn and Chase Mathers had 13 points each for South Hadley. Frank Field had a game-high 18 points for Hoosac and Carson Meczywor chipped in 12.

———
SOUTH HADLEY (58)
Dawson 1-0-3, Fitzell 0-0-0, Laporte 1-0-2, C. Quinn 5-2-13, Mathers 4-4-13, Mendoza 4-1-9, L. Quinn 4-0-10, Wykowski 4-0-8, Laughery 0-0-0. Totals 23-7-58.
HOOSAC VALEY (42)
White 0-0-0, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 5-1-12, McGovern 2-1-6, Harrington 1-0-2, Szabo 2-0-4, Field 6-4-18. Totals 16-6-42
South Hadley 19 13 13 13 — 58
Hoosac Valley 13 12 4 13 — 42
3-point goals — SH 5 (Wykowski 2, Mathers, C. Quinn). HV 4 (Field 2, McGovern, Meczywor).