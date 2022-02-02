CHESHIRE — The host Hurricanes were held to four points on two hoops in the third quarter, as visiting South Hadley pulled away 58-42 on Wednesday. The Tigers outscored Hoosac 13-4 in the third quarter, and that proved to be too much to get back.
"South Hadley was just too much for [Hoosac] tonight running away with a 58-42 victory. The dreaded third quarter has been [Hoosac's] downfall most of the year continued tonight as [South Hadley] won the quarter 13-4," Hoosac coach Bill Robinson wrote in an email. "[South Hadley] was just better in every category tonight shooting rebounding defending and coaching!"
Colin Quinn and Chase Mathers had 13 points each for South Hadley. Frank Field had a game-high 18 points for Hoosac and Carson Meczywor chipped in 12.