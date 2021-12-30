CHICOPEE — The Taconic defense dictated Thursday’s game against Chicopee Comp.
The Green and Gold held the Colts to just three points in the second quarter and a total of 10 points in the first half, rolling to a 92-37 victory.
Sean Harrigan scored 20 points and Tayvon Sandifer added another 16 points as Taconic pushed its winning streak to four.
Maimoudou Bamba scored 14 points while Christian Maturevich and Makai Shepardson each closed with 11 points for Taconic (4-1).
THS is off until playing at Sci-Tech on Jan. 5. The CyberCats defeated Taconic 67-58 on opening night in Pittsfield.
Taconic 18 26 32 16 — 92
Chicopee Comp 7 3 13 14 — 37
TACONIC (92)
Harrigan 8-4-20, Shepardson 5-0-11, Ahoussi 0-0-0, Sandifer 8-0-16, Patch 2-0-4, Sistrunk 1-0-3, Henault 2-0-5, Bamba 7-0-14, Maturevich 5-1-11, McCartney 1-0-2, Boua 3-0-6. Totals 42-5-92.
CHICOPEE COMP (37)
Chhoun 2-0-5, Cox 3-2-9, Martinez 4-2-10, Morales 0-0-0, Rodriguez 1-2-5, Scammon 1-2-4, Watkins 1-0-2, Ramos 1-0-2. Totals 13-8-37.
3-point field goals — CC 3 (Chhoun, Pike, Rodriguez), T 3 (Shepardson, Sistrunk, Henault).