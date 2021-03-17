PITTSFIELD — The Taconic offense has delivered at least 60 points for the fourth time in five nights.
Jayden McCartney scored a game-high 17 points and was one of six players to reach double-digits in Taconic's 91-44 win over Lee.
Ezekiel Percy scored 12 of his 14 points in the third quarter and Steve Patch connected twice from beyond the arc.
Tim Besaw had 18 points for visiting Wildcats.
———
LEE (44)
Heath 1-0-2, Redstone 2-0-5, Perrier 1-3-5, Besaw 8-0-18, Bombardier 1-0-3, Durkin 4-0-11, Clarke 0-0-0. Totals 17-3-44.
TACONIC (91)
Harrigan 6-0-13, Boua 4-0-8, Ahoussi 2-0-4, Patch 5-0-13, Percy 6-1-14, Bamba 5-0-10, Solomon 5-0-12, McCartney 7-3-17. Totals 40-4 .
Lee 9 11 16 8 — 44
Taconic 21 19 24 27 — 91
3-point field goals — L 7 (Durken 3, Besaw 2, Bombardier, Redstone); T 7 (Patch 3, Solomon 2, Percy, Harrigan).