LENOX — The Taconic boys finished an unusual 2021 campaign with a 6-3 record following a 63-41 win at the home of the Millionaires on Saturday.
Taconic scored 15 points or more in every quarter and seven players scored at least five points in the contest.
Sean Harrigan ended the year on the right foot with a game-high 15 points, scoring eight in the third quarter alone. Maimoudou Bamba also cracked double-digits with 10 points.
Averin Paradise and Michael Ward each had 10 points for the Millionaires (2-2).
———
TACONIC (63)
Harrigan 6-1-14, Boua 0-0-0, Ahoussi 1-0-2, Patch 3-0-7, Percy 3-0-6, Bamba 5-0-10, Solomon 2-0-4, Brown 2-0-5, Maturevich 3-2-8, Shepardson 1-0-2, Sistrunk 0-0-0. Totals 28-4-63.
LENOX (41)
Ward 2-5-10, Collins 3-2-8, Laughner 1-0-2, Paradise 5-0-10, Patella 2-0-5, Armstrong 1-1-3, Shove 0-0-0. Totals 15-9-41.
Taconic 15 15 16 17 — 63
Lenox 11 7 10 13 — 41
3-point field goals — T 3 (Harrigan, Patch, Brown); L 2 (Ward, Patella).