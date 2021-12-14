EAST LONGMEADOW — The Taconic boys basketball team withstood a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback and held on to beat East Longmeadow 58-53.
The Green and Gold led 46-35 after three quarters. East Longmeadow's Ray Carter had eight of his team's 18 points in the fourth quarter as coach Brendan Abad's team tried to catch Taconic. But Taconic's Sean Harrigan, who had 21 points to lead his team, was 3 for 4 from the line down the stretch to help lock up the win.
Tayvon Sandifer chipped in with 14 points for Taconic. Carter finished with a game-high 23 points.
———
TACONIC (58)
Sherman 1-0-2, Harrigan 7-5-21, Shepardson 3-0-7, Sandifer 4-4-14, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 0-0-0, Bamba 2-0-4, Scott 0-0-0, Matervich 3-0-6, McCarthney -0-0, Boua 2-0-4. Totals 22-9-58.
EAST LONGMEADOW (53)
Carter 7-6-23, Creenshaw 3-0-6, Mazza 0-0-0, Gosselin 3-3-10, Wainwright 0-0-0, Robidoux 0-0-0, Knowles 3-0-8, Donaldson 3-0-6. Totals 19-9-53.
Taconic 16 13 17 12 — 58
East Longmeadow 13 13 9 18 — 53
3-point goals — Taconic 5 (Harrigan 2, Sandifer 2, Shepardson). EL 6 (Carter 3, Khan 2, Gosselin).
Pittsfield 85, Chicopee Comp 57
CHICOPEE — Visiting Pittsfield exploded for 27 points in the second quarter en route to a one-sided win at Chicopee Comp.
The Generals led 17-14 after one quarter, but erupted for 27 points in the second quarter. Tobias Gaulden-Wheeler scored six of his eight points in the second quarter.
If the Colts had any thought of coming back, a 25-11 third quarter did them in. Pittsfield's win was the first under head coach Mitch Scace.
Carter Mungin had a game-high 15 points for PHS, while Da'Sean Brown and Chase Racine had 12 points each.