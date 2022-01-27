WEST SPRINGFIELD — Down two starters and with top scorer Sean Harrigan held to six points on the road, Taconic still found a way to win 54-49 Thursday night.
Coach Bill Heaphy's boys collected victory No. 10 in a row, improving to 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the Suburban North. What's more, it was Taconic's fourth win in six days and three of those wins have come by five-or-fewer points.
On Thursday, Sam Sherman and Christian Maturevich were out, Taconic managed a single 3-pointer — against six by the Terriers — and Harrigan was held to one basket in each of the first three quarters. The result was the same, though.
Tayvon Sandifer scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help keep West Springfield from coming all the way back. The Terriers scored 25 points in the final frame, but Taconic started that period with a 35-24 lead. Maimoudou Bamba had 14 points for Taconic, and was 4 of 4 from the foul line in the fourth, an impressive mark considering the visitors were a combined 7 of 18 in the game.
———
TACONIC (54)
Harrigan 3-0-6, Shepardson 3-0-6, Sandifer 6-2-15, Patch 2-1-5, Sistrunk 1-0-2, Bamba 5-4-14, Lee 0-0-0, McCartney 3-0-6, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 25-7-54.
WEST SPRINGFIELD (49)
Ashrat 2-0-5, Kosior 4-3-13, Smith 3-0-8, Insegneni 3-5-12, Villaloago 2-1-5, Curran 3-0-6. Totals 19-9-49.
Taconic 10 13 12 19 — 54
West Side 10 6 8 25 — 49
3-pointers — T 1 (Sandifer); WS 6 (Kosior 2, Smith 2, Ashrat, Insegneni).
Mount Everett 49, Duggan 37
SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ullrich and Ben Monteleone combined for 11 points as Mount Everett put Duggan away with a 17-point fourth quarter on Thursday.
Justin Foster scored a game-high 16 points and scored at least three points in every quarter for the eagles. Monteleone and Matt Lowe, who stretched the court with two shots from beyond the arc, each had eight points.
Mount Everett has won each of the last three games and is now 8-5 on the year.