AGAWAM — Tayvon Sandifer scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Taconic turned on the jets, winning 62-49 over Agawam on Monday night.
Sean Harrigan returned after a two-game absence and scored six points in the frame and finished with 16 points on the night. Maimoudou Bamba added another 10 points for the Green and Gold.
The win snapped a two-game slide by Taconic, which is now 12-3 on the year and will travel to Greenfield on Wednesday.
———
TACONIC (62)
Sherman 0-3-3, Harrigan 7-1-16, Shepardson 0-0-0, Sandifer 11-2-25, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 1-0-2, Bamba 5-0-10, Maturevich 2-0-4, McCartney 1-0-2, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 27-6-62.
AGAWAM (49)
V. Wallace 1-0-2, Smith 6-4-17, Bass-Collins 3-2-8, Wesley 4-0-9, Norfleet 1-0-2, Maldonado 1-2-3, M. Wallace 2-0-4. 18-11-49.
Taconic 15 8 14 25 — 62
Agawam 15 13 11 10 — 49
3-point field goals — T 2 (Harrigan, Sandifer); A 2 (Smith, Wesley).
Pittsfield 64, Minnechaug 57
WILBRAHAM — The Generals held Minnechaug to six points in the third quarter, setting the stage for Monday's comeback victory.
Nick Brindle and Keanu Arce-Jackson each knocked down three 3-pointers for a Pittsfield team that featured six players with at least eight points.
Brindle scored a team-high 15 points and Arce-Jackson closed with 11 more.
The game was knotted at 29 at halftime, but built out a double-digit lead in the third quarter while Brindle heated up from distance. Treys from Arce-Jackson and Chase Racine helped close things out in the fourth.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Pittsfield (5-9). The Generals will host Monument Mountain on Wednesday.
———
PITTSFIELD (64)
Gaulden-Wheeler 3-1-8, Arce-Jackson 4-0-11, Brown 4-0-8, Brindle 6-0-15, Mungin 4-2-10, Salvie 2-0-4, Jackson 0-0-0, Racine 3-0-8.
MINNECHAUG (57)
Ardolino 1-0-3, Moreno 4-4-13, Keating 0-0-0, Leydon 0-0-0, Disa 2-1-5, Gamidou 1-2-4, Hall 8-1-20, White 3-1-8, Saabye 1-0-2, Jahn 0-2-2. Totals 20-9-57.
Pittsfield 13 16 16 19 — 64
Minnechaug 11 18 6 22 — 57
3-point field goals — PHS 9 (Arce-Jackson 3, Brindle, 3, Racine 2, Gaulden-Wheeler); A 6 (Hall 3, White, Moreno, Ardolino)
Monument Mountain 85, Palmer 39
PALMER — The Spartans made themselves right at home in Palmer on Monday night.
Monument put five guys in double digits and got at least a bucket from 12 different players in a runaway win. The Spartans led 40-18 at halftime and didn't slow down.
Marco Buffoni knocked in three 3-pointers, all in the second half, to finished with a team-high 13 points. Caden Gidarakos had 12, while Eddie Boyko matched his season total with 10. Khalil Carlson and James Carr chipped in 10 points each as well. Buffoni and Boyko notched career highs.
"It was a really balanced effort from all my guys tonight," wrote coach Randy Koldys in an email. "We were really good offensively in all four quarters. We ended the first quarter with a 15-3 run and never looked back. I was extremely pleased with our defensive effort. We got a lot of our points from our D."
The Spartans move to 9-4 overall.
———