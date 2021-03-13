SHEFFIELD — Hampered by a slow start, Mount Everett was no match for visiting Taconic Saturday evening.
Sean Harrigan and Ezekial Percy were feeling it for the visitors, and combined to score 41 points in a 62-43 victory. It was Taconic's first win of the season.
Taconic (1-3) staked itself to a 14-point lead after one quarter, before the Eagles got comfortable and started filling it up a bit. Cooper Rothvoss scored nine points in the second quarter, and Michael Ullrich knocked in a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 34-22 at halftime. Rothvoss and Ullrich totaled 13 points each on the day.
Harrigan had nine in the opening quarter, and 16 by halftime before finishing with a game-high 23. He made three 3-pointers, while Percy connected twice from outside and notched 18 points. Devin Solomon had three buckets in the third quarter to help put away the Eagles.
Mount Everett (4-12) also got 11 points from senior Jack Carpenter in the loss.
———
TACONIC (62)
Harrigan 10-0-23, Boua 0-0-0, Ahoussi 2-0-4, Patch 0-0-0, Percy 8-0-18, Bamba 3-0-6, Solomon 4-0-8, McCarthy 1-1-3. Totals 28-1-62.
MOUNT EVERETT (43)
Foster 1-0-2, Duquette 0-0-0, Ullrich 5-2-13, Carpenter 4-3-11, Monteleone 0-2-2, Peck 1-0-2, Aloisi 0-0-0, Cohen 0-0-0, Mullen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 6-0-13, Williams 0-0-0. Totals 17-7-43.
Taconic 20 14 12 16 — 62
Mount Everett 6 16 12 9 — 43
3-point goals — T 5 (Harrigan 3, Percy 2); ME 2 (Ullrich, Rothvoss).