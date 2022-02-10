PITTSFIELD — Coach Bill Heaphy's Green and Gold have gone through a bit of a rough patch, losing three out of four with Sean Harrigan and Tayvon Sandifer having been out with injuries. Both are back, and Taconic picked up a 74-51 win on Thursday.
Visiting Minnechaug held Taconic to seven points in the first quarter and the Falcons trailed only 29-25 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Harrigan erupted for seven of his team-high 15 points as Taconic extended its lead to 47-36. To erase all doubt, Sandifer scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter as Taconic pulled away.
Sam Sherman scored 12 for Taconic and Maimoudou Bamba had 10. Chris Moreno had 11 to pace Minnechaug.
———
MINNECHAUG (51)
Ardolino 2-2-8, Moreno 3-5-11, Keating 0-0-0, Finnegan 0-0-0, Leydon 2-0-5, Disa 2-0-4, Gamidov 0-0-0, Hall 3-2-9, White 2-0-5, Saabye 3-1-8, Jahn 0-0-0. Totals 17-10-51.
TACONIC (74)
Sherman 4-2-12, Harrigan 7-1-15, Shepardson 1-1-3, Sandifer 3-3-9, Patch 1-0-2, Sistrunk 2-2-8, Henault 0-2-2, Bamba 4-2-10, Maturevich 1-2-4, Lee 0-1-1, McCartney 1-3-6, Boua 0-1-1, Lazits 0-1-1. Totals 24-21-74.
Minnechaug 10 15 11 15 — 51
Taconic 7 22 18 27 — 74
3-point goals — M 5 (Ardoino, Leydon, Hall, Saabye). T 5 (Sherman 2, Sistrunk 2, McCartney).
McCann Tech 47, Westfield Tech 43
WESTFIELD — Owen Gagne had 14 points and Jacob Howland had 12 points as the Hornets used a 17-point third quarter to beat Westfield Tech.
Dom and Decarlo Lincoln had 10 points each for Westfield.