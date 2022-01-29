AMHERST — Sean Harrigan had his fingerprints all over Taconic's 11th-straight win.
Harrigan scored a game-high 25 points in a 54-49 win over Amherst on Friday night, in a game moved from Pittsfield tot he Hurricanes' home gym due to ongoing issues with Taconic's court. It was also Taconic's fifth game in seven days.
Tayvon Sandifer and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 10 points in the victory.
Taconic (11-1) will host Pittsfield on Monday.
———
TACONIC (54)
Harrigan 10-3-25, Shepardson 1-0-2, Sandifer 4-2-10, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 0-0-0, Bamba 4-2-10, Lee 0-0-0, McCartney 3-1-7, Boua 0-0-0. 22-8-54.
AMHERST (49)
Sadig 4-1-9, Riertkerk 2-0-4, B. Stewart 2-0-5, E. Stewart 2-3-7, Mills 0-0-0, Weibe 0-0-0, Castro-McCauley 7-4-22, Kalman 1-0-2, Klaes 0-0-0. Totals 18-8-49.
3-point field goals — T2 (Harrigan 2); A5 (Castro-McCauley 4, B. Stewart).
Monument Mountain 73, South Hadley 58
SOUTH HADLEY — The Spartans couldn't miss from beyond the arc on Friday.
Monument Mountain combined for 12 3-point field goals in a win over South Hadley. Caden Gidarakos and Kyle Wellenkamp each canned four treys.
Gidarakos scored 18 points on the night and Khalil Carlson led the team with 21 points.
"It was a solid road win in a place that's tough to win," coach Randy Koldys wrote in an email. "It was also the back end of a home-and-home with them. Playing a team twice in three days is not easy and to make the effort we did on both ends makes me really proud of my guys."
The Spartans beat South Hadley 63-60 at home on Wednesday. They are now 7-3, 5-3 in the Bi-County East, and will host league foe Hoosac Valley on Monday.