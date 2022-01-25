HUNTINGTON — Michael Ullrich scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, and the Mount Everett defense held Gateway to single digits in all four quarter on the road Monday night.
The Gators found no room nor rhythm in a 58-20 loss, and on the other end sent the Eagles to the foul line 22 times. Mount Everett made 14 of those tries and ran away with an independent win to improve to 6-5 on the season.
Ullrich has now scored in double figures in 10 of the Eagles’ 11 games. Matt Lowe hit a 3-pointer and totaled nine points. Mount Everett spread the love around and got nine guys in the scorebook.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (58)
Foster 1-3-5, Duquette 3-0-6, Jo. Peck 3-2-8, Ullrich 8-3-20, Ja. Peck 0-0-0, Williams 1-2-4, Cohen 0-1-1, Lowe 3-2-9, Rahilly 0-1-1, Warren 2-0-4, Germain 0-0-0. Totals 21-14-58.
GATEWAY (20)
J. Balboni 0-0-0, L. Balboni 2-0-4, Bond 0-0-0, Keach 1-0-2, Santiago-Lopez 6-2-14, Coffey 0-0-0. Totals 9-2-20.
Everett 14 18 16 10 — 58
Gateway 4 4 8 4 — 20
3-pointers — 2 (Ullrich, Lowe).
Mount Greylock 62, Franklin Tech 43
TURNERS FALLS — A statement opening quarter defensive set up the Mounties for a road win Tuesday night.
Host Franklin Tech was held to a single basket in the opening eight minutes of action, which Greylock too and ran out to a 17-2 lead after one. From there, the Mounties offense never let up. Coach Bob Thistle’s unit had five guys score eight or more points. Chase Doyle led the way with 15, while Max McAlister scored 11. The starting backcourt duo was a combined 6 of 8 from the foul line.
Adam Sandifer had six of his eight points in that opening stanza.
The Mounties have eight wins in their last nine games and stand at 8-3 on the season. The win also makes them 6-0 in the Hampshire North League
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (62)
McAlister 4-3-11, Doyle 6-3-15, O’Keefe 2-0-5, Shelsy 3-1-8, Barnes 4-0-8, Art 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Sandifer 3-2-8, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 1-0-2, Powell 2-1-5. Totals 25-10-62.
FRANKLIN TECH (43)
Sadoski 4-7-16, Ausikaitis 9-0-19, Tomasi 0-0-0, Klempner-Siano 0-1-1, Halla 0-0-0, Murphy 2-1-6, Renaud 1-0-2. Totals 16-9-43.
Mount Greylock 17 17 18 10 — 62
Franklin Tech 2 15 10 16 — 43
3-pointers — MG 2 (O’Keefe, Shelsy); FT 2 (Sadoski, Ausikaitis).
Lenox 63, Greenfield 57
GREENFIELD — The Lenox boys got hot on the road and spoiled a strong start by host Greenfield on Tuesday night.
The Millionaires lit up the away gym with 11 3-pointers, coming from down seven at halftime to beat rein in the Green Wave.
Emmett Shove scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Brandon Armstrong had 11 of his 17 after halftime. Meanwhile, Cliff Flynn canned four triples for 14 points.
Lenox scored 22 in the final frame, breaking what was a 41-41 game through three quarters.
The Millionaires improve to 5-6 and move to .500 in the Hampshire South at 4-4.
———
LENOX (63)
Shove 7-1-18, Reinholt 2-0-4, Armstrong 6-2-17, Butler 3-1-8, Flynn 5-0-14, Mickle 0-0-0, Larmon 1-0-2. Totals 24-4-63.
GREENFIELD (57)
Gibson 4-0-9, Driscoll 1-0-2, Zacarra 3-0-7, Murray 4-5-10, Jacobs 1-1-3, Breoz 4-3-11, Podolsky 1-0-3, Carballo 3-0-6. Totals 21-9-57.
Lenox 13 13 15 22 — 63
Greenfield 22 11 8 16 — 57
3-pointers — LX 11 (Flynn 4, Shove 3, Armstrong 3, Butler); G 6 (Murray 3, Gibson, Zacarra, Podolsky).
Smith Vocational 43, McCann Tech 33
NORTHAMPTON — The Hornets had a cold one Monday night at Smith Voc.
McCann Tech (6-3) settled for three single-digit quarters and connected on just 9 of 23 shot from the foul line in a 10-point loss.
The game was knotted at 11 after one quarter, but things went downhill from there, as the Hornets amassed only 14 second-half points.
The Vikings were 13 of 21 from the foul line.
———
MCCANN TECH (33)
Knapp 2-1-6, Champney 0-0-0, Boisvert 2-2-6, Dolan 2-0-4, Gagne 3-4-10, Mazza 0-1-1, Howland 1-1-4, Rougeau 1-0-2. Totals 9-9-33.
SMITH VOCATIONAL (43)
Boisvert 0-2-2, Correia 2-3-7. Boissonault 2-3-7, Ingram 5-2-12, Black 2-0-6, Riley 4-5-11. Totals 15-13-43.
McCann 11 8 7 7 — 33
Smith 11 15 6 15 — 43
3-pointers — MT 1 (Howland); SV 2 (Black 2).
Frontier 58, Drury 48
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils were out-scored by 12 points in the fourth quarter of a 10-point loss on Tuesday.
Visiting Frontier scored 18 in the final frame, coming from down 42-40 to overtake and pull away from Drury.
Drury put three scorers in double figures, led by Ben Moulton's 21 points, but got little from anywhere else. Louis Guillotte had 13 points, but was held to four baskets, while Amont David added 10 points.
The Blue Devils drop to 8-3 and lost their first game in the Hampshire South, where they are now 4-1.
———