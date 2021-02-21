DALTON — Facing unbeaten Hoosac Valley for the third time this month, the Wahconah boys knew what to zero in on.
The Warriors ramped up the defense and held the Hurricanes under 50 for the first time, handing Hoosac its first loss, 48-46 on Saturday.
Wahconah got four 3-pointers and 12 points from Zack Bondini, and held the Hurricanes to just 16 field goals and 11 free-throw attempts in the win.
Carson Meczywor got his, going for a game-high 22 points, including three triples, but the Warriors imposed their will everywhere else. No other Hurricane cleared eight points in the loss.
Hoosac led 24-22 at halftime off 12 points from Meczywor and 3-balls by Logan Davis and Frank Field. The visiting offense sputtered from there.
Wahconah's Nick Astore and Ben Noyes scored all of their 8 and 7 points, respectively, in the second half, and senior Aidan Trager knocked down a triple in the fourth to finish with 8 as well.
———
Hoosac Valley 14 10 10 12 — 46
Wahconah 11 11 15 11 — 48
HV (46)
Kastner 1-0-2, Waterman 0-0-0, Owensby 0-0-0, Meczywor 7-5-22, McGovern 2-0-5, Harrington 0-1-1, Levesque 3-1-7, Davis 1-1-4, Field 2-0-5. Totals 16-8-46.
W (48)
Calvert 3-0-6, Chapman 1-0-2, Noyes 3-1-7, Trager 3-1-8, Astore 3-2-8, Bondini 4-0-12, Pickard 2-0-5. Totals 19-4-48.
3-point goals — HV 6 (Meczywor 3, McGovern, Davis, Field); W 6 (Bondini 4, Pickard, Trager).