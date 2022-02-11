DALTON — Wahconah had most of a week to stew over a last-second loss on Monday night, and the Warriors came out for their next game steaming.
Wahconah put up 31 points in the first quarter and pounded visiting Easthampton 85-47 on Friday.
Ben Noyes, Brody Calvert and Pat McLaughlin all had eight points in the first eight minutes of play. Calvert went on to net a game-high 20, while McLaughlin finished with 18, shooting 6 of 6 from the foul line, and Noyes had 12.
The Warriors were 14 of 16 from the stripe.
Jesse Chapman added 12 points, hitting twice from beyond the arc.
It was a 21-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and Wahconah (11-5, 7-4 Bi-County East) coasted to the finish from there.
———
EASTHAMPTON (47)
Daughdrill 1-1-3, Hanafi 6-0-15, Vailencourt 4-0-10, Hebert 1-0-2, Navarro 4-2-10, Redmond 2-1-7. Totals 18-4-47.
WAHCONAH (85)
Payson 2-0-4, Calvert 8-4-20, Pickard 4-0-8, DiCicco 2-0-4, Chapman 3-4-12, Melle 2-0-5, Boland 0-0-0, Noyes 6-0-12, McLaughlin 6-6-18, Wildrick 1-0-2, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 34-14-85.
Easthampton 10 12 14 11 — 47
Wahconah 31 16 25 13 — 85
3-pointers — E 7 (Hanafi 3, Vailencourt 2, Redmon 2); W 4 (Chapman 2, Melle, McLaughlin).
Mount Greylock 62, Turners Falls 31
MONTAGUE — Mount Greylock had a heathy lead on Turners by halftime, but a 25-3 third quarter put their hosts away for good.
Jackson Powell posted a season-high 15 points, while Chase Doyle added 14 and Max McAlister clocked a pair of 3-pointers.
The Mounties improved to 11-4 overall, and are now 9-0 in the Hampshire North. Greylock hosts Smith Academy on Saturday, looking to complete a perfect league season.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (62)
Robinson 2-2-6, McAlister 2-0-6, Powell 7-0-15, Doyle 6-2-14, O'Keefe 1-4-7, Shelsy 2-0-5, Barnes 0-1-1, Cobb 1-0-2, J. Martin 1-4-6. Totals 22-13-62.
TURNERS FALLS (31)
Charles 1-2-5, Sloan 5-4-14, Quezada 0-1-1, Prondecki 1-0-3, Truesdale 2-0-5, Murray-Lavin 1-0-3. Totals 10-7-31.
Greylock 13 17 25 7 — 62
Turners 8 8 3 12 — 31
3-pointers — MG 5 (McAlister 2, Powell, O'Keefe, Shelsy); TF 4 (Charles, Prondecki, Truesdale, Murray-Levin).
South Hadley 49, Hoosac Valley 43
SOUTH HADLEY — The Tigers offense took some time to get going, but once it did, Hoosac Valley got stuck playing from behind.
The Hurricanes were right there throughout, but couldn't get over the hump on the road. South Hadley had three players with 12 points, including Liam and Colin Quinn, who combined to hit six 3-pointers.
"Tough physical game, close throughout the game," wrote coach Bill Robinson in an email. "Hoosac came up on short end. Mike Szabo had nice game with nine points and 14 rebounds."
Szabo had eight of those points in the second half. Carson Meczywor had a team-high 13 points, and Caleb Harrington added 12.
The Hurricanes trailed 21-20 at halftime.
Hoosac Valley (10-5, 7-4 Bi-County East) was without No. 2 scorer Frank Field.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (43)
Kastner 1-2-4, White 1-0-2, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 4-5-13, McGovern 1-0-3, Harrington 5-0-12, Szabo 4-1-9. Totals 16-8-43.
SOUTH HADLEY (49)
Dawson 2-1-5, Fitzell 1-0-3, C. Quinn 5-0-12, Mathers 3-0-6, Mendoza 2-1-5, L. Quinn 4-0-12, Wykowski 2-2-6. Totals 19-4-49.
Hoosac Valley 4 16 9 14 — 43
South Hadley 7 14 15 11 — 49
3-pointers — HV 3 (Harrington 2, McGovern); SH 7 (L. Quinn 4, C. Quinn 2, Fitzell).
Hopkins 79, Lenox 62
HADLEY — The Millionaires were in it until they weren't, forcing Hopkins Academy to put them away in the fourth quarter.
Hopkins led by five after the first quarter, by four at halftime and Lenox got the deficit down to 55-52 entering the fourth.
There, though, the hosts went to another level and confidently converted from the foul line. Hopkins was 10 of 16 from the line in the frame and got 10 points from Cam Earle. It was a 24-10 fourth in favor of the home side.
Lenox's Shaler Larmon continued his hot stretch by matching a career-high of 18 points. Brendan Armstrong added 11 points and Michael Ward had 10. Michael Butler went for three 3-pointers.
Lenox drops to 8-8 and 5-6 in the Hampshire South.
———