BENNINGTON, Vt. — Wahconah survived a trip out of state and a 10 3-pointer barrage by Mount Anthony on Monday to start its vacation week on the right foot with another victory.
The Warriors won 65-45, their fourth straight double-digit victory, pounding the Patriots with a 24-point fourth quarter. The contest was actually a six-point game entering the final frame, when the visitors went to another level behind Brody Calvert and Jesse Chapman.
Calvert had 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. He and Chapman combined to hit on 8 of 10 foul shots in the fourth, and Chapman finished with a season-high 19 points.
Wahconah moves to 4-0.
———
WAHCONAH (65)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 9-5-25, Pickard 1-0-3, DiCicco 2-0-6, Chapman 7-4-19, Melle 1-4-7, Noyes 2-1-5, Wildrick 0-0-0, Dowd-Smith 0-0-0, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 22-14-65.
MOUNT ANTHONY (45)
Thompson 1-0-3, Barrett 3-0-9, Gregory 4-2-12, Rillert 2-1-6, Worthington 3-0-9, Belville 2-2-6. Totals 15-5-45.
Wahconah 18 13 10 24 — 65
Anthony 12 13 10 10 — 45
3-pointers — W 7 (Calvert 2, DiCicco 2, Pickard, Chapman, Melle); MA 10 (Barrett 3, Worthington 3, Gregory 2, Thompson, Rillert).
Franklin Tech 64, Lee 56
TURNERS FALLS — The Wildcats hit the road on Monday and couldn't quite get one over on Franklin Tech.
Lee fell behind early, before playing the Eagles even the rest of the way.
The Wildcats were coming off their first win of the season, but had been sidelined since that Dec. 20 victory. Jack Clarke and Tyler Bartini posted 10 points each in the loss, which dropped Lee to 1-2.
———