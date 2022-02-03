DALTON — There were more wild and crazy basketball games in the old Ed Ladley Gymnasium at Wahconah than one could catalog. The new high school and the new gym have been open since September and it may be years before a crazier basketball game is played in the gym.
Brody Calvert and Pat McLaughlin each scored 25 points. McLaughlin scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help send the game into overtime, while Calvert had 10 in overtime and was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line in OT as the Warriors rallied to beat Belchertown 74-66.
The box score is one for the ages. The Orioles made 27 baskets in the game, five from 3-point range. They were also 8 for 12 from the foul line, which is a pretty good night for any high school team.
The Warriors shot 40 free throws in the game, and made 35 of them — as many foul shots as an average high school team might make in a week.
Wahconah trailed 46-36 after three quarters but, thanks to McLaughlin’s 12 points, roared back to tie the game at 61-61, and send it into overtime where the Warriors prevailed.
Jesse Chapman, who came off the bench to score 17 points, had nine points in the fourth quarter.
Tyler McDonald led Belchertown with 19 points.
BELCHERTOWN (66)
Boscha 5-1-13, Sajdak 5-0-11, White 2-4-8, Bianco 4-0-8, McDonald 7-2-19, Awette 2-1-5, Vinagre 0-0-0, Corish 2-0-4, Hill 0-0-0. Totals 27-8-66.
WAHCONAH (74)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 2-20-25, Pickard 0-0-0, DiCicco 1-0-3, Chapman 6-3-17, Melle 1-0-2, Noyes 0-2-2, McLaughlin 6-10-25, Wildrick 0-0-0, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 16-35-74
Belchertown 20 13 13 15 5 — 66
Wahconah 16 9 11 25 13 — 74
3-point goals — B 6 (McDonald 3, Boscha 2, Sajdak). W 7 (McLaughlin 3, Chapman 2, DiCicco, Calvert).
McCann Tech 59, Ludlow 52
LUDLOW — Jacob Howland started hot and stayed there on Thursday night in Ludlow.The Hornets standout blasted off for 31 points, including six made 3-pointers to help his team earn its way to an automatic berth in the MIAA state tournament. The Hornets improve to 10-3 with their fourth straight win, and remain unbeaten in Tri-County North play.Howland ripped off three 3-balls and 11 of his team’s 13 points in the first quarter. He added eight more for 19 by halftime, and closed the night with eight fourth-quarter points, including 3 of 4 foul shots to help seal the win.Speaking of sealing the win, Walter Mazza scored all nine of his points and hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
MCCANN TECH (59)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 11-3-31, Boisvert 4-1-9, Dolan 0-0-0, Gagne 3-2-8, Mazza 3-1-9, Marko 1-0-2. Totals 22-7-59.
LUDLOW (52)
Guerrero 2-1-5, Swartz 4-2-12, Cruz 3-0-7, Mendez 6-2-16, Bushey 2-2-8, Potash 0-1-1, Jang 0-2-2. Totals 17-10-52.
McCann 13 1 7 8 21 — 59
Ludlow 12 13 8 19 — 52
3-pointers — MT 8 (Howland 6, Mazza 2); L 8 (Swartz 2, Cruz 2, Mendez 2, Bushey 2).
Mount Greylock 47, Athol 37
ATHOL — The Mounties are just untouchable in Hampshire North play.Mount Greylock moved to 9-4 overall and 6-0 in divisional games by shaking off a cold start on the road Thursday night.Coach Bob Thistle’s crew managed just a pair of foul shots in the opening quarter, falling behind Athol 8-2 after eight minutes. They flipped the script in the second quarter, though, and went to the locker rooms in front 19-13. Jackson Shelsy and Chase Doyle combined for 30 points on the night, and they put in 13 together in the second frame. Doyle finished with a game-high 18, while Shelsy netted a pair of triples and had 12 points.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (47)
Robinson 2-0-4, McAlister 2-0-5, Powell 1-1-3, Doyle 8-1-18, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 5-0-12, Sandifer 2-1-5, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 0-0-0. Totals 19-3-47.
ATHOL (37)
Mahoney 4-0-9, Tontodonato 2-0-4, Castillo 2-2-8, Fountain 1-1-3, Gordon 3-1-7, Manning 2-0-4, Goodwin 1-0-2. Totals 15-4-37.
Greylock 2 17 13 15 — 47
Athol 8 5 20 4 — 37
3-pointers — MG 4 (Shelsy 2, McAlister, Doyle); A 3 (Castillo 2, Mahoney).
McCann Tech 62, Hampden Charter 43
CHICOPEE — The Hornets brought themselves to the verge of a state tournament berth with win No. 9 on the road Wednesday night.Jacob Howland hit four 3-pointers and totaled 22 points to lead the way. He hit a 3-ball in each quarter.
McCann led 16-4 after one quarter and never really needed to look back.Owen Gagne added 10 points.
