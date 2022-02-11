PITTSFIELD — The Generals fizzled down the stretch of a home loss to West Springfield on Thursday night.
Pittsfield surrendered 25 fourth-quarter points in a 70-58 defeat.
The final eight minute did PHS in, as the Generals led 49-45 entering the final frame, but only managed nine points from there.
Nick Brindle and Carter Mungin had the hot hands early, combining for 21 first-quarter points. Brindle finished with a game-high and career-high 21 points, putting down five 3-pointers. Mungin finished with 15 and had another of Pittsfield's eight triples.
The Generals got into some foul trouble in the second half, and West Springfield rode the foul line to the finish. It was a 25-9 fourth quarter.
De'Sean Brown added 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers for PHS.
Pittsfield falls to 5-11 overall. Brindle now has 45 3-pointers on the season, moving him back into the top spot in Berkshire County heading into weekend competition.
———
WEST SPRINGFIELD (70)
PITTSFIELD (58)
Brown 5-0-12, Wheeler 1-1-3, Brindle 8-0-21, Mungin 7-0-15, Racine 1-0-2, Arce-Jackson 0-0-0, Jackson 2-0-4, Salvie 0-1-1. Totals 24-2-58.
West Side 15 12 18 25 — 70
Pittsfield 12 17 20 9 — 58
3-pointers — P 8 (Brindle 5, Brown 2, Mungin).
Youth Lacrosse registration open
Registration has opened for Berkshire County Boys Youth Lacrosse.
Players are in grades 3-8 and must have their own equipment. There will be consolidated travel teams this year, and coaches are still needed.
More information and registration is available at Berkshirecountylacrosse.com