CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes raced through Monson on Monday night, with four different players registering north of six points.
Carson Meczywor had six goals and two assists for eight points, while Neil Brierly matched him with four and four. Meczywor added eight ground balls.
Luke Waterman had a hat trick and four assists, while Cam Taylor scored four times and added two helpers. Aaron Bush had two assists as well.
———
Monson 2 2 0 1 — 5
Hoosac 7 5 5 0 — 17
Goals — M: Disanti 3, Fleming, St. Martin; HV: Meczywor 6, C. Taylor 4, Brierly 4, Waterman 3.
Assists — M: Fleming, Disanti, St. Martin, Sanderson; HV: Brierly 4, Waterman 4, Meczywor 2, C. Taylor 2, Bush 2, Lillie, Walsh.
Saves — M: Nieves 10; HV: Tassone 5, Broadwell 3
McCann Tech 11, Pittsfield 3
PITTSFIELD — McCann got goals from Sam McGrath, Eric Rougeau and Lucian McGrath to build a 3-0 first-quarter lead, and Jason Knapp hadn't even gotten going yet.
Knapp scored four goals and sent out three assists to lead the Hornets to victory. Sam and Lucian McGrath netted matching hat tricks as well. Knapp scored two to start the second quarter, and the final two goals of the game to close it out.
The Generals got goals from Cam Becivenga, Geoff Pensivy and Mitchell Manning, but couldn't keep pace with McCann Tech after falling behind 6-1 at halftime.