PALMER — A strong performance from Jason Knapp has the Hornets moving farther away from the .500 mark.
Knapp found the back of the net three times in McCann's 6-5 win at Pathfinder on Thursday.
Evan Rose, Tyler Pettit and Seneca Bolte each scored for McCann. Bolte added two assists to his stat line in the win.
Pettit, a defenseman, went coast-to-coast and used his defensive stick to net his first goal at the high school level.
"The team worked well today on boxing out and working together to secure loose balls, something we struggled with a bit in the previous game," McCann Tech coach Justin Kratz wrote in an email. "The whole team played hard and we got good contributions from some of our younger players who stepped up to give us a much needed win."
McCann Tech (4-2) out-shot Pathfinder 21-11 and keeper Riley Fortini registered six saves for the Hornets.