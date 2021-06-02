PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High got six goals from James Kastrinakis and bested Mount Greylock 16-9 on Tuesday.
The Mounties were locked in a tie game through one quarter, and trailed just 12-8 entering the final frame. That's when the Generals pulled away.
Kastrinakis scored three of Pittsfield's four fourth-quarter goals, and the defense limited Greylock to one strike to finish off the visitors. Jaden Ramula had a pair of assists in the fourth, totaling five helpers in the game.
Bryson Jezewski and Seamus Hayes had four goals each, with Jezewski adding an assist. Jake Salvie and Cam Bencivenga each had goals as well.
For Greylock, Eamon Heatherington had three goals an an assist. Patrick Ross added two goals, while Cam Taylor, Owen Taylor, Patrick McConnell and Ben McDonough each scored as well.