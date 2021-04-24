PITTSFIELD — Justice Daniels brought his A-game on Saturday morning, scoring twice as the Generals defeated Taconic 3-0.
Daniels kick-started the scoring in the 19th minute and Freddy Lopez was credited with an assist on the play.
Pittsfield scored twice in a five-minute span before time expired in the first half. Charlie Heimann dished to Luke Peplowski for a goal in the 34th minute. Peplowski then found Daniels for his second goal in the 39th minute.
Goalie Will Kinne stopped two balls for Pittsfield. Meanwhile, Ian McGrath made 11 saves in the Taconic net.
———
Taconic 0 0 — 0
Pittsfield 3 0 — 0
First Half
P — Justice Daniels (Freddy Lopez).
P — Luke Peplowski (Charlie Heimann).
P — Daniels (Peplowski).
Saves — T: Ian McGrath 11; P: Will Kinne 2.